‘Mormon Wives’ is clashing with core LDS values and America is eating it up: expert

Since its debut in 2024, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" has taken reality TV by storm. From landing high-profile TV appearances and major reality-show roles to a Broadway opportunity and a best-selling book deal, the cast has ignited a fascination within pop culture, transforming their once-private lives into a full-blown cultural phenomenon.

According to PR experts, the draw comes down to two things: escapism and the clash between faith and fame.

"Reality television is nothing more than an escape from reality itself," Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR, told Fox News Digital of the series — which aired its explosive Season 3 reunion special on Thursday. "Also, the construct of the show is antithetical to our macro-understanding of Mormon culture. Strict adherence to LDS [Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints] teachings and practices couldn't be further from what is being portrayed on the show."

"As such, there is both an element of escape — which most reality television viewers are looking for in the first place — as well as a curiosity about a group of 'Mormon wives' cutting against the proverbial grain, when it comes to traditional, conservative, ideology."

Eldridge said the "counterintuitive ethos and angle" of the show's premise is brilliant.

"After nearly 30 years of reality TV retreads, this one is somewhat unique, which is saying a lot," he said.

"Mormons are not usually cast for reality programming, as the level of indulgence, opulence, and overt sexuality runs contra to their central beliefs," he added.

Steve Honig, founder of The Honig Company, said the relatability in rebelling against social norms has viewers hooked.

"Viewers have been flocking to the show because it represents rebelling against an establishment," Honig told Fox News Digital. "People often feel they have to live by certain rules or guidelines because of what society puts on them. These women choose to live their lives according to their own set of rules. Additionally, the show focuses on tension, conflict, scandal, drama and questionable behaviors; these are the ingredients of a successful reality show."

"The show is about the lives of real people who have to balance real-life things like marriage, parenting, religion and values that often conflict with social norms," he added. "This makes the women relatable in a way that appeals to modern audiences. Viewers get to play-along with the women as they navigate myriad of situations and ups-and-downs."

Since the show's debut, Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck both competed on "Dancing With the Stars," Taylor Frankie Paul became the next "Bachelorette," Leavitt is now preparing to make her Broadway debut in "Chicago," and Mayci Neeley released a memoir. Additionally, the cast members' social following has boomed.

"These women have turned lifestyle into a booming brand and they’ve done that by falling back on their traditional roles as Mormon mothers and homemakers," Diane Winston, a professor at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School of Communications who specializes in media and religion, told The New York Times. "So it’s an interesting fusion of both feminism and anti-feminism."

But behind the scenes, fame and jealousy have torn friendships apart.

"It's hard because this is a new thing that we're trying to navigate, and with us navigating this new part of this dynamic and this relationship, there can be jealousy and comparison," Leavitt, who was dubbed as the first season's "villain" in Season 1 but has since become one of the show's leading ladies, told Fox News Digital in May. "And I think, at least for me, I'm still trying to navigate that."

"And shame as well from outside friendships or family members," Miranda McWhorter, whose involvement with the swinging scandal came to light in Season 2, added. "There's a level of embarrassment almost, I guess, for them too, which I can see where they're coming from, but that can also be hurtful."

"So it's natural, I think, to have friendship fallouts or distance from family members or church leaders or so on, just because not everybody's going to see eye to eye on what we're doing here, and that's totally fine, but that's something that we obviously have to come to terms with, and the people that matter are there for us," she added.

McWhorter also opened up about how the show has continuously challenged the social and religious norms of modern-day Mormon women.

"I don't think it's a secret that none of us depict the perfect, perfect stereotypical Mormon wife that is abiding by all the church rules and living exactly as they should, or they're told to be, and living up to those expectations," said McWhorter, whose past involvement with the swinging scandal came to light this season. "I think, yeah, there's a lot of breaking social norms and religious norms within the church, and I think that I know it's upsetting to some people."

"And not all of us are still active," she continued. "Some are ex-members. We really just have a group of women with similar backgrounds and foundations of the church, and all of our faith journeys are now very separate and very different. But I think showing how that background, whether it be present day or in our past, relates to us now in all of our different experiences and just life as a mother and as a wife. For some, it breaks down a lot of those social and religious norms, which is something that can be kind of taboo to talk about."

As far as what's in store for the show's future?

Honig said the "longevity of the show will likely be determined by whether or not the storylines continue to mix the right ingredients together in such a way that audiences will still be interested."

"Right now, the show has a winning formula that, if followed, will ensure the show continues to exist," he said. "There also needs to be storylines and conflicts that have longevity and can carry over into new seasons. Viewers need to feel like they have a vested interest in the cast members and the show. The drama needs to grow organically and sprout new storylines that can continue the show’s position as a cultural force."

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" was renewed for a fourth season on Hulu and will premiere in early 2026.