Jay-Z goes on offensive, taking aim against accuser in break from longtime ‘wall of secrecy’ strategy

As one of the most powerful and talked-about couples in entertainment, Jay-Z and Beyoncé have mastered the art of intrigue, keeping much of their private life nestled in mystery. From creating an empire through music and various business ventures to achieving billionaire status, they've undoubtedly reached a level of success that feels almost untouchable — all while raising a family away from the public eye.

However, given the recent rape allegations made against the Roc Nation founder earlier this week. Jay-Z has been forced to level up his offense and speak out against his alleged accuser and her attorney.

On Friday, Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs' sexual assault accuser, known as Jane Doe, sat down with NBC News and admitted to making "some mistakes" when recounting allegedly being sexually assaulted by two rap moguls 24 years ago. However, the Alabama woman maintains that the accusations she has made against the two men are true.

JAY-Z'S SEXUAL ASSAULT ACCUSER SPEAKS OUT, ADMITS TO MAKING 'SOME MISTAKES' IN LAWSUIT OF ALLEGED RAPE

That same day, Jay-Z shared a statement with Fox News Digital and continued to shut down Jane Doe's claims against him.

"This incident didn’t happen and yet he filed it in court and doubled down in the press," Jay-Z said, referring to one of the woman's attorneys, Tony Buzbee. "True Justice is coming. We fight FROM victory, not FOR victory. This was over before it began. This 1-800 lawyer doesn’t realize it yet, but, soon."

While Jay-Z and Beyoncé have maintained an impressive level of secrecy, experts say now is the time to tear down that wall.

JAY-Z, BEYONCÉ STAND UNITED AT ‘MUFASA: THE LION KING' PREMIERE FOLLOWING RAPE ACCUSATION

"Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s 'wall of secrecy' has been their power move for years, letting them control their narrative while keeping the public guessing," Evan Nierman, founder and CEO of Red Banyan Agency, told Fox News Digital. "But when serious allegations come knocking, the untouchable image can backfire. People don’t connect with perfection, they connect with humanity."

"Jay-Z and Beyoncé, known for their meticulously cultivated image of invincibility, are now facing a significant reputational threat," Jaime E. Wright, of the Wright Law Firm in Los Angeles, noted. "The recent allegations against Jay-Z could potentially breach their almost impenetrable privacy wall, leading to far-reaching implications for their individual brands and, more importantly, their joint legacy."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jay-Z was accused of raping a minor along with Sean "Diddy" Combs at a MTV VMAs after-party in 2000, according to documents recently obtained by Fox News Digital.

The lawsuit, which was initially filed in October, was refiled Dec. 8 in New York by an anonymous accuser claiming that Jay-Z "raped" her while Combs and "Celebrity B" watched.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

After Jane Doe admitted to her "mistakes" in recounting certain details, her attorney, Tony Buzbee, said his client remains "fiercely adamant" that her statements about the alleged rape are true.

"Jane Doe’s case was referred to our firm by another, who vetted it prior to sending it to us," he told NBC News in a statement. "Our client remains fiercely adamant that what she has stated is true, to the best of her memory. We will continue to vet her claims and collect corroborating data to the extent it exists. Because we have interrogated her intensely, she has even agreed to submit to a polygraph. I’ve never had a client suggest that before."

"It is stunning that a lawyer would not only file such a serious complaint without proper vetting, but would make things worse by further peddling this false story in the press," Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We are asking the Court to dismiss this frivolous case today, and will take up the matter of additional discipline for Mr. Buzbee and all the lawyers that filed the complaint."

Jay-Z's legal team filed to have the lawsuit dismissed on Dec. 9, one day after the amended complaint.

While legal experts say it's "unlikely" Jay-Z will face criminal charges connected to the alleged rape of the 13-year-old, the music mogul and his wife are determined to clear the Carter family name.

However, according to Toni Ferrara, founder of Ferrara Media in Beverly Hills, Calif., the couple's strategy in facing the allegations head on can quickly become a "double-edged sword" for various reasons.

The couple's ability to remain private "has been a cornerstone of their personal brand, allowing them to maintain an air of mystique while commanding respect for their artistic and business achievements," Toni Ferrara, Founder of Ferrara Media in Beverly Hills, said. "This level of privacy has made them aspirational figures, but it has also insulated them from many of the pitfalls of overexposure in the public eye."

"When facing allegations like the recent accusations against Jay-Z, this strategy can become a double-edged sword," Ferrara continued. "Their privacy, while respected, may unintentionally distance them from the court of public opinion during a time when relatability is crucial. To maintain their positive standing both individually and as a couple, a strategic pivot—not a total teardown of their privacy—could be beneficial."

"Beyoncé’s history of addressing personal issues in her art, such as with ‘Lemonade,’ shows that relatability can be achieved without sacrificing privacy," she added. "Similarly, Jay-Z could lean into his philanthropic efforts and values, which resonate with everyday audiences, to reinforce his image as a man of integrity."

Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR, said the couple needs to be careful about their "public persona" moving forward.

"This is a couple who have famously and fastidiously insulated their home life, while remaining equally disciplined in how they curate their public persona and perception. If they were to make a sudden, radical, U-turn in how they relate to the public, it might seem disingenuous and done solely for the purposes of prepping for trial. Sometimes there's a fine line between a curious crowd and an angry mob, so this will be a 'measure twice, cut once' calculation for the Carters and their legal team."

WATCH ON FOX NATION: WHAT DIDDY DO?

This idea of privacy is nothing new for the couple. During a recent interview with GQ, Beyoncé opened up about their efforts to "protect" their family at all costs.

"One thing I’ve worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn’t turned into a brand," she said. "It’s very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art. I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family."

"No amount of money is worth my peace," she added.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this post.