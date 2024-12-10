Expand / Collapse search
Jay-Z, Beyoncé stand united at ‘Mufasa: The Lion King' premiere following rape accusation

Jay-Z was named with Sean 'Diddy' Combs in new court documents

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Former federal prosecutor calls latest Diddy court claims 'weak' Video

Former federal prosecutor calls latest Diddy court claims 'weak'

Sex trafficking suspect Sean 'Diddy' Combs' protest about having his jail cell searched is a stretch, according to Neama Rahmani, a trial lawyer and former assistant US attorney.

Music mogul Jay-Z, wife Beyoncé, daughter Blue Ivy and mother-in-law Tina Knowles stood united at the "Mufasa: The Lion King" premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles days after rape allegations were filed against the rapper.

The film, a prequel story to "The Lion King," is Blue Ivy's first feature film. The burgeoning star turns 13 in January. Beyoncé, who voiced the character of Nala in the 2019 live-action remake, returns, as well as a litany of other actors.

A beaming Jay-Z posed on the carpet alongside his family, noticeably standing beside Beyoncé in all the photographs.

JAY-Z FILES TO DISMISS RAPE LAWSUIT WITH SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS, DEMANDS END TO 'EXTORTION SAGA'

Jay-Z in a maroon suit smiles as he walks in front of his wife Beyoncé in a gold dress who laughs and daughter Blue Ivy in a gold dress and mother-in-law Tina Knowles in a black pantsuit

Jay-Z accompanied his wife Beyoncé, daughter Blue Ivy and mother-in-law Tina Knowles to the Los Angeles premiere of "Mufasa: The Lion King." The movie is Blue Ivy's first feature film. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

A lawsuit filed on Sunday alleged that Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Corey Carter, raped a 13-year-old girl alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs at an after-party following the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000.

The lawsuit, which was initially filed in October, was refiled Sunday in New York by an anonymous accuser claiming Jay-Z "raped" her while Combs and "Celebrity B" watched. Initially, the lawsuit stated Combs raped the minor while "Celebrity A" and "Celebrity B" watched. Carter was identified as "Celebrity A" in the refiled lawsuit.

Jay-Z in a maroon suit stands with his hands beneath his waist next to wife Beyoncé in a gold plunging gown and daughter Blue Ivy in a strapless gold gown at 'Mufasa: The Lion King' premiere

Jay-Z and Beyoncé both smiled as they took photographs with their eldest child, Blue Ivy. The couple also share twins, Rumi and Sir. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Jay-Z fervently denied the allegations in a statement shared by his entertainment company, Roc Nation, accusing lawyer Tony Buzbee, who filed the lawsuit, of blackmail. "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

In his statement, Jay-Z noted the pain that these allegations would ultimately cause his children, including his eldest daughter, now at an age where the news is readily accessible by her peers.

Jay-Z in a maroon jacket looks directly at the camera while wife Beyoncé in a gold circle dress smiles on the 'Mufasa: The Lion King' carpet

In a statement denying the rape allegations, Jay-Z noted that he and his wife would have to explain to their children "the cruelty and greed of people." (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people," he wrote.

"I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit."

A representative for Combs once again denied the allegations, saying in a statement to Fox News Digital, "This amended complaint and the recent extortion lawsuit against Mr. Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are: shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs." 

Jay-Z in a maroon suit claps his hands as he walks in front of Tina Knowles, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy at the 'Mufasa: The Lion King' premiere

Tina Knowles denied liking any post that reported her son-in-law Jay-Z had been accused of rape. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

On Monday, the family faced more controversy after it appeared Tina Knowles had liked a post detailing the filing. "I was Hacked !" she wrote on Instagram, without acknowledging the suspicious activity. "As you all know I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me . Just know that it is not me !"

Knowles seemed jovial on the carpet standing directly next to Jay-Z.

"Mufasa: The Lion King" will be released in theaters on Dec. 20.

Beyoncé in a gold circle plunging dress smiles next to daughter Blue Ivy in a gold strapless dress at 'Mufasa: The Lion King' premiere

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter both lend their voices to "Mufasa: The Lion King," as Nala and Kiara, respectively. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

