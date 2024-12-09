Beyoncé's mom claims she was hacked, denies liking post about Jay-Z rape lawsuit

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, has denied liking a post about her son-in-law, Jay-Z, being accused of raping a 13-year-old girl with Sean "Diddy" Combs.

On Dec. 8, fans noticed that Knowles' social media account liked a post from ABC7 Chicago that detailed the contents of the filing. On Dec. 9, Knowles didn't confirm or deny liking the post but informed her fans that she was hacked.

"I was Hacked !" she wrote on Instagram. "As you all know I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me . Just know that it is not me !"

As of Monday, she has since deleted her like from the post. Knowles also disabled the comment section on her post.

WATCH ON FOX NATION: WHAT DIDDY DO?

Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, was named in a lawsuit, which was initially filed in October and refiled Sunday in New York by an anonymous accuser claiming Jay-Z "raped" her while Combs and "Celebrity B" watched.

Initially, the lawsuit stated Combs raped the minor while "Celebrity A" and "Celebrity B" watched. Carter was named as "Celebrity A" in the refiled lawsuit.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

The rapper was accused of raping a minor along with Diddy at an MTV VMAs after-party in 2000, documents stated.

DIDDY ACCUSED OF RAPING 13-YEAR-OLD WHILE CELEBRITIES WATCHED AT VMAS AFTER-PARTY: LAWSUIT

On Dec. 9, the music mogul filed a motion to dismiss the rape lawsuit, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"As you all know I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that it is not me!" — Tina Knowles

In his motion to dismiss, Jay-Z accused Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee of running a "sprawling extortion saga – saga whose aim is base and measured in dollars."

In the motion to dismiss, Jay-Z argued he was the victim of an "extortionate campaign" that was "cynical and calculated to force payment of an exorbitant sum of money – Defendant would have to pay X millions of dollars irrespective of the truth, or else … "

"When Defendant refused to pay and instead took measures to establish his innocence, this unnamed Plaintiff and her self-promoting counsel (whose name has been splashed across headlines and press conferences under auspices of representing her) went to extraordinary lengths to shut down fair defense. But those efforts, too, failed," documents stated.

"Because that tactic is inconsistent with a genuine effort to determine the truth or falsity of these allegations—as opposed to an effort to procure a quick, extortionate settlement—Defendant is respectfully seeking either dismissal of the allegations or disclosure of the Plaintiff’s identity. Fair is fair."

"Defendant Shawn Carter (a/k/a "JAY-Z") has built an impeccable reputation. He has never been accused of, let alone engaged in, any sexual misconduct."

Jay-Z's powerhouse lawyer, Alex Spiro, most recently represented Alec Baldwin in his involuntary manslaughter trial.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The lawsuit stated that Jay-Z "has been with Combs during many such instances described herein" and that "both perpetrators must face justice." The music moguls are allegedly "so close that Combs stated in 2023 that Carter is the only person, other than Combs' mother, who is allowed to call him by his legal first name of ‘Sean.’"

Combs and Carter allegedly "took turns assaulting the minor," according to the lawsuit. "Many others were present at the afterparty, but did nothing to stop the assault."

The 13-year-old girl was dropped off at Radio City Music Hall by a friend as she wanted to attend the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000, according to a lawsuit. In an attempt to gain entry to the venue, she began approaching limousine drivers waiting outside the celebrity-filled event.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"One of the limousine drivers she spoke to claimed to work for [Diddy]," the lawsuit read. "He told her that Combs liked younger girls and said she ‘fit what Diddy was looking for,’ not allowing her into the Awards, but inviting her to an afterparty."

The 13-year-old "recognized many celebrities" upon arrival at the party and was required to sign a non-disclosure agreement. However, she was not given a copy.

Combs, who would have been 30 years old at the time, then allegedly attempted to force the girl to perform oral sex on him. He stopped after she hit him in the neck, according to the lawsuit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution in a federal indictment unsealed on Sept. 17. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.