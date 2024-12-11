Jay-Z accused of taking 'improper' steps to expose his rape accuser's identity

Jay-Z took "improper" steps to identify the woman suing him for rape, according to her lawyer, Tony Buzbee.

Shawn Carter, known professionally as Jay-Z, and his legal team filed a letter Monday requesting the woman accusing the rapper of raping her when she was 13 years old be identified, Fox News Digital previously confirmed. The woman's lawyer responded, claiming the letter was used as a pretext to submit "press releases" disguised as legal filings.

"It appears defendant Carter made that separate filing, which we believe to be procedurally improper and substantively deficient, to serve as the pretext for defense counsel to submit two ‘letter briefs’ to the Court on December 9 and 10," Buzbee wrote in a letter filed Dec. 10, which was obtained by Fox News Digital.

"These ‘letter briefs’ are, frankly, nothing short of defamation hiding behind the thinnest veneer of litigation privilege.

"Except for one sentence requesting an expedited hearing, the ‘letter briefs’ have absolutely nothing to do with the only pending issue before the Court — namely, whether my client should be allowed to continue to proceed anonymously," he added.

"The letters’ otherwise irrelevant contentions that the amended complaint’s allegations are ‘inflammatory’ and ‘frivolous,’ as against counsel’s plea that ‘Mr. Carter is entirely innocent,’ are merely press releases dressed as legal filings."

Jay-Z was named as a defendant in an amended complaint accusing the rapper, along with friend Sean "Diddy" Combs, of raping a young girl at a VMAs afterparty in 2000, Fox News Digital confirmed. The lawsuit, initially filed in October, was refiled Sunday in New York by an anonymous accuser.

The "Empire State of Mind" rapper denied the allegations in a statement shared on a Roc Nation social media account.

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee ," Jay-Z shared in the statement. "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.

"No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!

"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

According to the lawsuit, the 13-year-old girl was dropped off at Radio City Music Hall by a friend because she wanted to attend the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000. In an attempt to gain entry to the venue, she began approaching limousine drivers waiting outside the celebrity-filled event.

"One of the limousine drivers she spoke to claimed to work for [Diddy]," the lawsuit states. "He told her that Combs liked younger girls and said she ‘fit what Diddy was looking for,’ not allowing her into the Awards, but inviting her to an afterparty."

The 13-year-old "recognized many celebrities" upon arrival at the party and was required to sign a nondisclosure agreement. However, she was not given a copy.

After allegedly consuming one drink, the 13-year-old became disoriented and found a bedroom to rest in. Jay-Z, Diddy and female "celebrity B" seemingly followed the girl into the room. She "immediately recognized all three celebrities," according to the court document.

Jay-Z allegedly raped the girl, followed by Diddy's alleged rape of the plaintiff, all while "celebrity B" watched, the court document stated.

Jay-Z's legal team filed to have the lawsuit dismissed Dec. 9, one day after the amended complaint was filed.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, Diddy's reps once again denied the allegations.

"This amended complaint and the recent extortion lawsuit against Mr. Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are: shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs," the statement said.

"As his legal team has said before, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor."