Jason Sudeikis reveals why he doesn't use his birth name

Jason Sudeikis is among the many celebrities to use a name other than the moniker they were born with.

The "Ted Lasso" star, 46, has been known – and credited – as Jason for many years now in both film and television appearances.

However, during Monday's episode of the "Today" show, the actor revealed that his birth name is Daniel Jason Sudeikis while playing a game of "True or False?" with third-hour hosts Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Jill Martin.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum confirmed that his "first name" is Daniel.

"I was Daniel Jason," he shared. He’s [my father] Daniel Joseph, and my mom decided to call me Jason, so that we knew which one she was yelling at."

Sudeikis isn't the only actor in his family, as "Cheers" star George Wendt is his uncle.

"That’s my mother’s younger brother," he explained.

Awards love seems to run in the family as well, as Sudeikis recently won two Emmys for his work on "Ted Lasso" and was nominated for two others, while Wendt, 73, was nominated for six Emmys for playing Norm Peterson on the iconic sitcom.

Martin also pressed Sudeikis for information on the upcoming third season of Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso," which just finished airing its second season on Oct. 8.

The comedian remained tight-lipped about the show – as well as when it would end.

"That’s one that even Wikipedia might not know," he said.

Furthermore, the actor said that he feels "a lot" of pressure going into season three after the overwhelmingly positive response to the show's first two turns.

Sudeikis wasn't the only one to take home an Emmy for the series. Actors Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein also won awards for their performances. Additionally, the show's casting, picture editing and sound mixing took home trophies as well.

The best comedy-winning series also was nominated for an additional 13 Emmys, including for performances from actors Jeremy Swift, Nick Mohammed, Brendan Hunt and Juno Temple.