Jason Sudeikis, Keeley Hazell confirm relationship with PDA-filled New York outing

Jason Sudeikis took his relationship with his "Ted Lasso" co-star Keeley Hazell public by hitting the town together in New York City on Sunday.

Sudeikis, 45, and Hazell, 34, linked arms and gave each other a hug as they ventured out with big smiles on their faces in photos obtained by People on Monday.

The "Sleeping With Other People" star wore a newsboy cap, a light blue sweater, purple shorts and running sneakers for their PDA-filled outing.

The British model, for her part, rocked a white blouse, coordinating white shorts and white sandals. She accessorized by carrying a Gucci purse and wore big-framed sunglasses and gold hoop earrings.

A source previously confirmed to Page Six that the pair were together, saying in March that things between them weren’t serious yet. Their relationship appear to be heating up now, however, as we’re told Hazell was in the Big Apple for a few days to visit Sudeikis.

The actor was previously romantically linked to Olivia Wilde, but they broke off their seven-year engagement in November 2020.

The exes are seemingly on good terms these days as they co-parent their two children, Otis, 7, and Daisy, 4, though there has been some drama over Wilde’s new relationship with Harry Styles.

After Page Six exclusively reported in January that the "Booksmart" director, 37, had started dating the "Watermelon Sugar" singer, 27, a source told us that Sudeikis was "heartbroken" over the news.

"[Olivia and Harry are] going from strength to strength, and [Jason is] still massively upset and, to be honest, is still a little angry," the source said earlier this month.

