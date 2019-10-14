Zoe Kravitz joins 'The Batman' as Catwoman: reports

Actress and singer Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman in the newest Batman flick, according to multiple reports.

Per Variety and The Wrap, Kravtiz will star opposite Robert Pattinson -- the "Twilight" series star who'll play the titular hero -- in the Matt Reeves-directed "The Batman."

The Catwoman role, previously played on the big screen by the likes of Michelle Pfeiffer and Anne Hathaway, is an antihero within the DC comics, as well as an occasional love interest for Batman's alter ego, Bruce Wayne.

ROBERT PATTINSON OFFICIALLY SET TO STAR IN 'THE BATMAN': REPORTS

Filming is slated to begin later this year or in early 2020. "The Batman" will be in theaters in June 2021, Variety reports.

Pattinson took over as the Caped Crusader after Ben Affleck stepped away from the role following “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” as well as “The Justice League.”

ZOE KRAVITZ RECREATES MOM LISA BONET'S NUDE PHOTO SHOOT 30 YEARS LATER

Kravitz is fresh off her second season of HBO's "Big Little Lies," and she voiced Mary Jane in 2018's animated "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." She's also currently starring in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise for Warner Bros.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A rep for Kravitz did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.