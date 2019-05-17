Robert Pattinson to replace Ben Affleck in new 'Batman' film: report

Former “Twilight” actor Robert Pattinson will replace Ben Affleck in Warner Bros. upcoming film “The Batman,” according to multiple reports.

Affleck previously announced he would step away from the role of Batman after starring in “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” as well as “The Justice League.” Each film received negative reactions from critics and comic book fans alike. He was tapped to direct a standalone Batman film, but relinquished those duties to Reeves in 2017.

Sources tell Variety that Pattinson is the top choice to be the new Caped Crusader. He is expected to close on the deal soon with the film currently slated to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. Representatives for Pattinson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

If he accepts the role, he’ll be the second-youngest Bruce Wayne behind Christian Bale, who was 31 when he took on the character in the 2005 hit “Batman Begins.”

The star rose to fame in 2008 when he debuted as Edward Cullen in the film adaptation of the popular young adult novel “Twilight.” He would go on to play Edward in four films in the franchise. Since then, he’s stepped away from big-budget projects in favor of more independent fare.

However, he recently told USA Today that he no longer has the same anxiety over the role that he did when the film series was at its peak.

"It's lovely now that the mania is not so intense," Pattinson says. "People come up (to me) and just have very fond memories of it. It's a really sweet thing. I think the only scary part was right in the thick of it all, when it was very, very intense. Now the intensity has died down and it's just very warm memories."