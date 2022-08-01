Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez photographed on a motorcycle ride in California

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez were spotted taking a ride on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Malibu, California on July 27. This was the couple's first time seen in public following their brief break up and Momoa's traffic accident.

The "Aquaman" actor wore a pink sweatshirt with beige colored pants and black boots while the "Fast & Furious" actress sported a varsity style jacket with yellow sleeves, blank pants and a pair of white sneakers while holding on tight to her beau while she rode on the back of the motorcycle.

The two started dating earlier this year following Momoa's split from ex-wife, Lisa Bonet. The couple were married for five years and divorced at the beginning of 2022. They have two children together.

Momoa and González reportedly went their separate ways after just a few months of dating. But they were later spotted in London three weeks before their latest joyride.

The couple was traveling down Topanga Canyon Road in California, according to E! News, not far from where Momoa got into a collision three days before. Momoa was driving a car and got into a collision with a motorcyclist. Momoa did not have any injuries and the motorcycle driver sustained minor ones.

A source told E! that Momoa was "still seeing Eiza."

"They are trying to keep it going and don't know where it will lead. It's working for now, the way it is," the source added.

The two "are both working and traveling a lot, so it's been challenging, but they are seeing each other when they can and really love being together. They are hopeful that they can keep it going and plan to visit each other as often as they can," another source told E!.

In addition to the upcoming sequel to the original "Aquaman" movie on its way, Momoa is also starring in, writing and executive producing an Apple+ series called "Chief of War" that is filming in Hawaii, where Momoa is from.