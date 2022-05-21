Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jason Momoa
Published

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard's ‘lack of chemistry’ reduced her role in ‘Aquaman 2’, her agent says

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard star in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,' which is set to be released in March 2023

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/17 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" star Jason Mamoa's "lack of chemistry" with Amber Heard caused her role to be reduced in the upcoming film, Heard's agent claimed Friday.

Heard’s agent, Jessica Kovacevic, virtually testified in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial on Friday saying she believes the negative light on Heard, due to the ongoing conflicts with Depp, greatly impacted her role. 

Depp’s ex-wife was first cast in the 2017’s "Justice League" film and then made her debut in the "Aquaman" franchise as Mera the following year. Heard’s agent testified that the star was contracted to make $2 million in the sequel, which was already concluded filming and is set to hit theaters in March 2023.

Amber Heard and Jason Momoa's 'lack of chemistry' is what Heard's agent was told in regards to her reduced role in the "Aquaman" sequel.

Amber Heard and Jason Momoa's 'lack of chemistry' is what Heard's agent was told in regards to her reduced role in the "Aquaman" sequel. (Getty Images)

Kovacevic continued her testimony, claiming Warner Bros. reason for reducing Heard’s role was due to "the lack of chemistry between her and Jason." She went on to say that Heard received the news of the reduced role as she was reading the script. 

JASON MOMOA APOLOGIZES AFTER TAKING PICTURES INSIDE THE SISTINE CHAPEL

When asked about Heard’s harmed career, her agent responded, "In my experience ... Your career takes a turn after something like that. She was very well received in the movie at the time, everyone was happy with her at the time, there were no issues. Then to have a complete downturn after that, and then have that coincide with constant tweets and negativity put out about her, I don't have a physical piece of paper of evidence, but it's the only logical conclusion I draw."

Kovacevic added that due to the bad press, Heard lost a role with Amazon that was in the works. She also claimed that, to her knowledge, there was no "performance issues raised" against Heard in the first "Aquaman" movie and instead. 

Amber Heard attends the World Premiere of "Aquaman" at Cineworld Leicester Square in November 2018 in London, England. She plays the role as "Mera" in the original movie and its sequel.

Amber Heard attends the World Premiere of "Aquaman" at Cineworld Leicester Square in November 2018 in London, England. She plays the role as "Mera" in the original movie and its sequel. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

During Heard’s testimony, she claimed that after Depp called her domestic abuse allegations a "hoax" the "communication stopped" between the actress and Warner Bros. 

"I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn't want to include me in the film," Heard testified.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character — without giving any spoilers away — two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out," she said.

Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard and James Wan discuss "Aquaman" with the Build Series in New York in 2018.

Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard and James Wan discuss "Aquaman" with the Build Series in New York in 2018. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in Fairfax County Circuit Court, in Virginia, for referring to herself as a victim of domestic abuse in a 2018 op-ed published in the Washington Post. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said the piece, that did not identify him by name, ruined his reputation and career. Heard is countersuing for $100 million, accusing Depp and his lawyer of defaming her by calling her allegations a "hoax."

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending