Celebrity News
Published

Jason Momoa involved in head-on crash with motorcyclist in California

California Highway Patrol said Momoa got out of his car to help the motorcyclist and flagged down a passing driver to get help

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
Actor Jason Momoa was involved in a head-on crash involving a motorcyclist on a Los Angeles-area highway over the weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The "Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones" actor was driving along Old Topanga Road in Calabasas, California, just before 11 a.m. on Sunday when a 21-year-old man on a motorcycle crossed the center line and smashed head-on into his 1970 Oldsmobile.

California Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist hit the left front side of Momoa's car and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet attend the World Premiere of Apple TV+'s "See" at Fox Village Theater on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet attend the World Premiere of Apple TV+'s "See" at Fox Village Theater on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Momoa, 42, got out of his car to help the motorcyclist and flagged down passing driver to call 9-1-1. California Highway Patrol said Momoa was not injured.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital for minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Jason Momoa arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Aquaman" at the Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Jason Momoa arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Aquaman" at the Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It's unclear why the motorcyclist crossed the center line. No charges have been filed in the crash.

Amber Heard and Jason Momoa in 'Aquaman.'

Amber Heard and Jason Momoa in 'Aquaman.' (AP Images)

Momoa stars in the new "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which is set to be released in March 2023.

Lorraine Taylor is an editor at Fox News. News tips can be sent to lorraine.taylor@fox.com or on Twitter @LorraineEMT.

