Jason Momoa apologizes to Chris Pratt after water bottle controversy: 'I'm sorry this was received so badly'

Jason Momoa is apologizing to Chris Pratt after shaming his use of plastic water bottles on Instagram.

In an Amazon ad posted on Instagram, Pratt posed next to a treadmill in gym attire while holding a plastic water bottle — something Momoa initially did not take kindly to.

“bro I love u but wtf on the water bottle. no single use plastic. come on,” Momoa wrote in his comment.

Momoa, 40, later regretted the comment after many users called him out. He issued an apology to Pratt, also 40, in the form of an Instagram post.

Posting a picture of himself and his children alongside Pratt, Momoa noted that he was “sorry this was received so badly.”

“BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do. I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen,” the “Aquaman” star wrote.

“I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. the plastic water bottles have to stop i hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase,” Momoa continued.

“You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them. I’ll send you a case of MANANALU. All my Aloha, Da Momoa’s,” he concluded the post.

Mananalu, Momoa’s brand of water, does away with traditional plastic water bottles and instead packages water in 100 percent recycled aluminum cans.