Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jason Momoa
Published

Jason Momoa apologizes after taking pictures inside the Sistine Chapel

Momoa is in Italy filming “Fast X”

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/9 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/9

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jason Momoa is apologizing after taking pictures and videos during a recent trip to the Sistine Chapel.

Earlier this week, the "Aquaman" star took to Instagram to share pictures he took of himself admiring the artwork inside the Apostolic Palace. The only problem is photography is off-limits, due to the fact the flash can be harmful to the artwork.

"I LOVE YOU ITALY what a beautiful start to our day off enjoying ROMA," Momoa captioned his post. Fans were outraged and some even believed the actor, 42, received special treatment. 

Jason Mamoa attends the "Dune" UK Special Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England.

Jason Mamoa attends the "Dune" UK Special Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

"We, regular people, are not allowed to film inside the Sistine chapel," one user commented. Another fan said, "We can't take pics but ofc celebrities can nothing against Jason (I adore him) but it's not fair." 

JASON MOMOA, LISA BONET SPLIT AFTER 5 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

After Momoa received the backlash, he issued an apology video that was shared by Just Jared.

"I just also wanted to say, if you ever felt that I disrespected your culture, it wasn’t my intention," Momao said. 

Jason Momoa arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Aquaman" at the Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Jason Momoa arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Aquaman" at the Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"I came here when I was 19 or 20 to experience the Sistine Chapel. I’ve always wanted to and now that I can, I gave a wonderful donation to bring my friends and crew because we only had a couple days off to experience these places."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He continued, "And then I found people wanted to take pictures with me, which is very odd, during a trip to the Vatican with all this wonder and they want to take pictures with me, which I don’t get, but regardless, I did. 

"I was very respectful and I asked for permission from what I thought, would be okay. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture. If I did, I apologize. It was not my intention. I paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church. I love you. I’m sorry if I offended you."

Jason Momoa is seen during the Fast and Furious 10 shooting on May 13, 2022 in Rome, Italy.

Jason Momoa is seen during the Fast and Furious 10 shooting on May 13, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images)

Aside from seeing historic sites while in Italy, Momao has been shooting for his upcoming film "Fast X." It is the sequel to "F9" and is the 10th main installment in the "Fast & Furious" franchise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The film – which also stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Sung Kang and John Cena – has a May 2023 release date.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending