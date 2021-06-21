Paul Walker's 'Fast and Furious' Toyota Supra sold for $550,000

The iconic orange 1994 Toyota Supra driven by Paul Walker's character in "The Fast and the Furious" has been sold for $550,000.

The custom sports car was used for close up "hero" shots during filming and was repainted and featured as a different car in the first sequel of the long-running franchise.

It was later restored to its original condition before crossing the block at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction, where it blew away the $185,000 paid for a lookalike stunt car that was auctioned in 2015.

The Las Vegas Supra was built for the film by California's The Shark Shop and features a custom body kit, high rear wing and the iconic "Nuclear Gladiator" graphic. Its styling was redesigned and the car assigned to another character in the "2 Fast 2 Furious" sequel film, but later returned to its original condition.

Toyota discontinued the Supra in the U.S. in 1998, but resurrected the name on a new model in 2020 due in part to a fanbase fueled by its appearance in the film, which spawned one of the most successful movie franchises of all time.

According to the Hagerty Price Guide, a similar car in perfect condition without the Hollywood connection would be worth up to $134,000.