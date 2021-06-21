Expand / Collapse search
Toyota
Published

Paul Walker's 'Fast and Furious' Toyota Supra sold for $550,000

Was used as a "hero" car in the film

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The iconic orange 1994 Toyota Supra driven by Paul Walker's character in "The Fast and the Furious" has been sold for $550,000.

The 1994 Toyota Supra from "The Fast and the Furious" was built by The Shark House in El Segundo, Calif.

The 1994 Toyota Supra from "The Fast and the Furious" was built by The Shark House in El Segundo, Calif. (Barrett-Jackson)

The custom sports car was used for close up "hero" shots during filming and was repainted and featured as a different car in the first sequel of the long-running franchise.

The Supra was used in the film's climactic drag race.

The Supra was used in the film's climactic drag race. (Universal/Getty Images)

It was later restored to its original condition before crossing the block at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction, where it blew away the $185,000 paid for a lookalike stunt car that was auctioned in 2015.

(Barrett-Jackson)

The Las Vegas Supra was built for the film by California's The Shark Shop and features a custom body kit, high rear wing and the iconic "Nuclear Gladiator" graphic. Its styling was redesigned and the car assigned to another character in the "2 Fast 2 Furious" sequel film, but later returned to its original condition.

Toyota discontinued the Supra in the U.S. in 1998, but resurrected the name on a new model in 2020 due in part to a fanbase fueled by its appearance in the film, which spawned one of the most successful movie franchises of all time.

According to the Hagerty Price Guide, a similar car in perfect condition without the Hollywood connection would be worth up to $134,000.

