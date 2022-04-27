Jared Padalecki is 'on the mend' following car crash that left him 'lucky to be alive'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jared Padalecki revealed he's "on the mend" and thanked fans for the "outpouring of love" he received following his recent car crash.

The actor's car accident was first confirmed by his "Supernatural" co-star Jensen Ackles.

"Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love," Padalecki wrote on Twitter. "I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone."

Padalecki was missing from a "Supernatural" panel over the weekend after being "in a very bad car accident."

Ackles told the audience that Padalecki "wasn't driving, he was in the passenger seat" at the time of the crash and there were no fatalities.

Ackles didn't give any details of the crash , but did note that he "saw the car" after the accident.

"He's lucky to be alive," he said.

"And not only that, but he's at home recovering which – the fact that he's not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car."

Padalecki has been "recovering" at home.

"He is recovering. He sends his love. You know, that airbag packs a punch. He's like, ‘I feel like I went 12 rounds with [Mike] Tyson.’ But he's doing OK, and he's moving around."

Ackles encouraged the audience to send " The Walker " star love via social media.

"Just keep him in your thoughts. Send him some love if you get the chance on social and he'll be back with us soon."