'Bringing up Bates' star Lawson Bates involved in car wreck: 'I'm feeling very grateful'

"Bringing up Bates" star Lawson Bates is safe after being involved in a car crash Thursday.

Bates, who grew up on the reality TV show "Bringing up Bates," totaled the car while driving to pick up fiancée Tiffany Espensen, the star's representative told Fox News Digital.

"At 5:30 PM on Thursday, April 21, I was in Knoxville, TN driving to pick up my fiancé, Tiffany, from her wedding hair and makeup trial out of the blue a car turning left onto the main highway slammed into my passenger side," Bates said in a statement. "I am so grateful I had not picked her up yet, as that would’ve been her seat.

"Life can change so fast, and I was quickly reminded of that," he added. "Although the car is completely totaled, I'm feeling very grateful to be ok, and relieved the other driver was alright as well. Definitely grateful for God’s protection today!"

Bates proposed to Espensen in October. The two first began dating in February 2021.

"Getting to know Tiffany — her heart, her passions, and her dreams — has been the greatest joy of my life, and we have been making so many wonderful memories together over the past year," Bates told People magazine at the time.

"It has been a roller coaster of a few days so far, from our first stop at the Colosseum in Rome, to a Vespa ride through the Siena countryside, to a lovely evening dinner in San Gimignano, to a horse and carriage ride through Florence — all leading up to the main reason I'm here: asking Tiffany if she would spend the rest of her life by my side," he added.

The reality TV show that Bates grew up on was recently canceled after 10 seasons.

"We will not be premiering ‘Bringing Up Bates’ season 11 on UPtv as planned as we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon," UPtv said in a statement.

"When we premiered ‘Bringing Up Bates,’ the series was focused on parents with 19 kids who were teenagers and young children. The cameras were there to capture the love, laughs and big life moments as the family continued to grow. Thank you to Gil and Kelly Jo Bates for welcoming viewers into your family's home over the past ten seasons.

"Thank you to the fans who tuned in every Thursday night to be part of the journey. We're looking forward to continuing to uplift you with our programming in the future," the statement concluded.

The show featured the Bates family, including parents Gil and Kelly, who raised their 19 children: Zach, Michaela, Katie, Erin, Lawson, Carlin, Nathan, Alyssa, Tori, Trace, Josie, Jackson, Warden, Isaiah, Addallee, Ellie, Callie-Anna, Judson and Jeb.

Besides the reality TV show, Bates recently released his first music project, "American Dream." The album is available on most streaming services.