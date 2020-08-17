January Jones says she is 'literally thirsty' amid California heat wave

January Jones is trying to smile through a dayslong heatwave engulfing the West Coast.

The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of herself wearing a two-piece and sunglasses outdoors.

In the "selfie," the star flashes a smile at the camera.

"It’s 103 degrees, literally thirsty 🌞" Jones captioned the snapshot.

The record blistering heat across the West over the weekend, including in Death Valley, which recorded 130 degrees on Sunday, is carrying into the week with little to no relief in sight for most through the end of the week.

Excessive heat warnings and watches have been issued from the West Coast inland to Arizona, Utah and Montana with temperatures in California expected to reach 110 degrees or more from inland southern California north to Sacramento on Monday.

According to the operator of California's electric grid, up to 3.3 million homes in California may lose power Monday as part of rolling blackouts to ease pressure on the state's grid as the heat wave creates an energy shortage.

The grid operator ordered the first rolling blackouts in nearly 20 years on Friday as unusually hot weather overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. A second, but shorter, rolling outage came Saturday evening, cutting power to more than 200,000 customers.

Californians packed beaches and river banks over the weekend to cool off from scorching triple-digit temperatures that raised the risk of more wildfires and fears of the coronavirus spreading.

