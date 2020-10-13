Zoe Saldana poses in pink underwear in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Zoe Saldana showed off her stunning figure on Monday for a good cause.

The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram to post an eye-catching beachside photo in which she's wearing a pink bra and bikini briefs. The star revealed she posted the photo in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"I wear pink in honor of all women I know and love who have battled breast cancer. It’s breast cancer awareness month and I’m joining my friends @kitundergarments company for #kitstokickcancer!" she captioned the pic.

Saldana noted that the clothing company has partnered with the Women's Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) and 5% of sales will be donated for the entire month of October. Additionally, $1 will be donated to the WCRF "for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments," she said.

While her revealing post was for a good cause, many followers couldn't help but praise the actress for her good looks.

"BEAUTY," fellow actress Kate Bosworth wrote.

Naomi Campbell reacted with three pink heart emojis.

"You look pretty in pink," another commented.

"After having children and you have a body like that," said another.

One person added: "A good cause. Looking gorgeous."

That same day, Saldana used social media to plug the launch of her new Adidas collection at Kohl's.

"I am a reflection of my own creativity," she captioned a couple of photos showing the star sitting cross-legged on a dock by an exquisite body of water.