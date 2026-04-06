Jane Seymour rocks a bold red bathing suit for family getaway to Hawaii

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Jane Seymour is taking a break from work to enjoy family time in Hawaii.

The British actress, 75, took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots from her vacation in Hawaii, where she is spending time with her daughter and grandchildren. Seymour shared the photos alongside thoughtful captions centered on family, gratitude and slowing down.

In her most recent post, Seymour is seen walking along the shoreline in a bold red one-piece swimsuit with a front cutout. She accessorized with a wide-brimmed sun hat and oversized black sunglasses, lifting both arms in the air as she smiled toward the camera. The shoreline is framed by mountains and the ocean behind her.

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She captioned the post, "Somewhere between the ocean and the mountains, it feels easier to remember what really matters. Carrying a bit of that calm into the week ahead. What helps you stay grounded during busy days? 🧘‍♀️"

Seymour also shared another beachside moment a few days prior, offering a second look from her Hawaii trip.

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In the image, the "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" star is photographed strolling barefoot along the sand in a light green one-piece swimsuit with delicate cutout detailing. She again wore a wide-brimmed hat and dark sunglasses, smiling as she walked along the shoreline under a bright blue sky.

She included a message about slowing down, "Let the end of the week feel like a fresh start. 💚 A moment to breathe, to smile, and to step into the weekend with a lighter heart. What’s one thing you’re looking forward to?"

Beyond the photos, Seymour also shared a video of herself seated on the sand, speaking directly to the camera as she reflected on the meaning of the trip.

In the clip, she said she felt incredibly grateful to be vacationing in Hawaii with her family, including her daughter and grandchildren. Seymour noted that she has spent much of her life focused on work and rarely takes time purely for enjoyment.

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She wished her followers a Happy Easter, "I spend most of my life working all the time and very rarely do I actually stop and do something just for fun," she said.

"Some days are meant for reflection, for stillness, and for remembering what really matters. Being here with my family, surrounded by such beauty, I feel incredibly grateful for these moments we get to share. However you’re spending today, I hope it brings you a sense of calm. Happy Easter! What are you grateful for today? 🙏🏼"

Seymour has long been open about how she maintains her health and balance as she continues working steadily into her 70s.

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In a July 2025 interview with Fox News Digital, the actress said she avoids extreme routines, instead focusing on consistency and listening to her body.

"I am now the size I was when I was 17 and a ballet dancer," Seymour said at the time, adding that she aims to maintain her weight without pressure.

"I try to stay around the same weight, but without going crazy about it," she explained.

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The Golden Globe winner also emphasized that her approach to wellness is rooted in moderation rather than restriction, noting she prioritizes simple, sustainable habits and daily movement.

"I’m not trying to look like a 20-year-old," she said. "I’m just trying to be the most mobile that I can be for my age and what my body’s capable of."

Seymour, who stars in the Acorn TV series "Harry Wild," appears to be leaning into that balance, making time for both her career and meaningful moments with family.

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Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.