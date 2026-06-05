Tom Hardy's 'Mobland' drama tops Hollywood's most notorious on-set meltdowns and feuds

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Long before reports surfaced about Tom Hardy's alleged behavior on the set of "Mobland," Hollywood had no shortage of stories about stars whose tempers, clashes and behind-the-scenes drama made headlines.

Hardy reportedly kept production stalled by staying in his trailer for hours at a time, often leaving co-stars Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren idle on set.

"He refused to come out of his trailer for hours at a time," a source told The Hollywood Reporter . "He kept the cast waiting, [which is] a power play. Keeping Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and others waiting is career suicide, I would wager."

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While many of the biggest on-set incidents unfolded years ago, the stories have endured, fueled by leaked recordings, public feuds and candid admissions from the stars themselves.

From Christian Bale's leaked meltdown to Russell Crowe's reputation for confrontation, some of the industry's biggest names have faced claims that their on-set conduct crossed the line.

Tom Hardy

The latest claims echoed past reports from the set of "Mad Max: Fury Road," where director George Miller later acknowledged friction between Hardy and co-star Charlize Theron during the movie’s grueling shoot.

Miller claimed the squabble stemmed from Theron and Hardy being "two very different performers."

"Tom has a damage to him but also a brilliance that comes with it, and whatever was going on with him at the time, he had to be coaxed out of his trailer," Miller said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Whereas Charlize was incredibly disciplined — a dancer by training, which told in the precision of her performance — and always the first one on set.

"I’m an optimist, so I saw their behavior as mirroring their characters, where they had to learn to cooperate in order to ensure mutual survival," Miller added. "There’s no excuse for it, and I think there’s a tendency in this business to use great performances as an excuse for other disruption that could be avoided."

Christian Bale

Bale famously went off on cinematographer Shane Hurlbut while filming "Terminator Salvation" in 2008. The four-minute tirade, that occurred after Hurlbut walked into Bale's eyeline during a scene. was leaked and went viral.

He later apologized and chalked his behavior up to a bad week and getting too into character. Although he acknowledged his conduct was "inexcusable."

"There is nobody who has heard that tape who has been hit harder than me," he said during an appearance on the Los Angeles radio station KROQ. "The one thing that disturbs me so much is that I've heard a lot of people saying that I seem to think that I'm better than anybody else," he said. "Nothing could be farther from the truth. I am a lucky man, I never forget that, and that is why I put so much into what I do, and why I care so much about it and why sometimes that enthusiasm just goes awry."

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Russell Crowe

Crowe's reputation was on full display during a recent autograph signing.

"Are you listening?" he told the fans in May, per a video obtained by Fox News Digital. "Stay where you are. Don’t f---ing push in on me, I’ll come to you. Give everybody space. As soon as somebody’s a d---, I’m going. You got me? Clear?"

Crowe's blunt warning echoed the tough-guy image that has followed him throughout much of his career. However, not everyone has been critical of Crowe's intensity.

"Russell has a reputation of being difficult, and what I speculate is that he’s difficult when he’s not trusting," "L.A. Confidential" director Curtis Hanson told Variety in 2010.

By 2024, the "Gladiator" star was able to acknowledge he might have been acting like "a d---" all those years.

"I’ve got a s--- ton of regrets," he told GQ. "An angry word, an overreaction, a missed opportunity for friendship — lots of things like that. But all of those things are in perspective, because I’ve done lots of really cool s--- too. My regrets are, in a way, badges of honor. Having the ability to have that introspection and go, ‘You know, the other day you were a f---ing d---, mate. Do your best not to be a f---ing d--- like that again.'"

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Shia LaBeouf

LaBeouf reportedly created issues on set filming "Don't Worry Darling" in 2020, leading to reports he had been fired from the movie.

"I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work," Olivia Wilde told Variety. "His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances. I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job."

However, LaBeouf later claimed he actually "quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time."

In emails obtained by Variety, LaBeouf told the director: "You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse."

The claim made by Wilde echoed sentiment shared by Scott Eastwood after filming "Fury" alongside LaBeouf in 2013. "[LaBeouf] got mad at me, and it turned into a volatile moment that Brad Pitt ultimately got in the middle of," Eastwood told Business Insider.

"I never think your process as an actor should ever hinder how people are treated on set," Eastwood added. "It should always enhance the production, not take away and put people in a situation where it’s a s----y work environment, or you’re rude or people have to be in an uncomfortable situation. You got to put things in perspective. This is make-believe, it’s fun, and at times it’s serious, and you’re doing emotional work, and you give people space to do that in, but everything has to have its parameters."

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Bill Murray

Murray built up a reputation for being difficult to work with after his spat with "Saturday Night Live" co-star Chevy Chase. He infamously clashed with "Groundhog Day" director Harold Ramis, and production on "Being Mortal" was suspended after complaints were made over Murray's behavior.

Murray expressed regret over his behavior during an appearance on CNBC in 2022.

"The world is different than it was when I was a little kid. You know, what I always thought was funny as a little kid isn't necessarily the same as what's funny now," he said at the time.

"Things change, and the times change, so it’s important for me to figure it out. And I think the most important thing is that it’s best for the other person. I thought about it, and if it’s not best for the other person, doesn’t matter what happens for me."

Val Kilmer

Kilmer, who died in 2025, was notoriously difficult to work with on multiple films, including "Top Gun," "Batman Forever," "Tombstone" and "The Doors."

"Batman Forever" director Joel Schumacher told Entertainment Weekly in 1996 that Kilmer was both "childish and impossible" to deal with while filming the 1995 installment.

"[Kilmer] was being irrational and ballistic with the first AD, the cameraman, the costume people," Schumacher claimed. "He was badly behaved, he was rude and inappropriate. I was forced to tell him that this would not be tolerated for one more second."

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"The Doors" director Oliver Stone later said Kilmer's personality "was not easy to get along with."

"Creative people are often self-involved, and there was a fair amount of stuff you’d expect to see from an eccentric young actor in Hollywood — although, even by those standards, Val was pretty out there," the filmmaker claimed to RogerEbert.com in 2025.

Before his death, Kilmer admitted his on-set behavior was "foolish."

"I understand that now," he added during a 2017 Ask Me Anything session on Reddit. "And sometimes when you are the head of a project and the lead actor is usually the reason a film is being made, unless it’s a superstar director, then it’s only fair to make people feel good and happy they are at work. I was often unhappy trying to make pictures better."

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