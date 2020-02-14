Jane Fonda says she's done with plastic surgery: 'I'm not going to cut myself up anymore'

Jane Fonda has vowed to say "no" to plastic surgery.

The 82-year-old actress, who recently stunned at the Oscars, said she's decided to quit going under the knife for good.

In an interview with Elle Canada, the actress and climate change activist shared her thoughts on the pressures of appearing youthful in Hollywood and confessed too much of her time has been spent stressing over her looks.

"I can't pretend that I'm not vain, but there isn't going to be any more plastic surgery," Fonda told the outlet. "I'm not going to cut myself up anymore."

Fonda's comments about plastic surgery come two years after she blasted former NBC anchor Megyn Kelly for questioning her on the topic. The cringe-worthy TV moment occurred when Kelly questioned why Fonda has admitted she's not proud of getting work done.

"We really want to talk about that now?!" Fonda replied at the time.

The actress later called Kelly's question "inappropriate" while the former host said she had "no regrets" about the interview.

In the interview with Elle Canada, Fonda shared she works every day to be "self-accepting," but it doesn't always come easy. The "Grace and Frankie" star referenced her past battle with bulimia, which she developed as a child and did not get under control until she was in her 40's.

"I try to make it very clear that it has been a long and continuing struggle for me," she said, referencing the eating disorder.

Another way Fonda attempts to be relatable to fans is by posting the not-so-flattering photos of herself, she said.

"I post pictures of me looking haggard -- and once with my tooth out!" she told the outlet. "It came out in a restaurant in Portugal, and I posted it."

When Fonda is not filming "Grace and Frankie," the Hollywood icon is busy activating for climate change. She has been arrested several times, often with famous friends, while leading protests in Washington D.C.

On Sunday, the star gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at her Oscars glam and pointed out that she was only wearing jewels that were "ethically harvested gold and sustainable diamonds."