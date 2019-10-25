Jane Fonda, Ted Danson arrested in DC for protesting climate change

Actress Jane Fonda has been arrested again while protesting in Washington, D.C., this time with fellow actor Ted Danson.

The duo was marching to Capitol Hill as part of Fonda's "Fire Drill Fridays" to protest climate change, inspired this week by demands to "protect and restore our oceans," according to the campaign's official Twitter account.

A video of Fonda's arrest was shared via Twitter, featuring a cheering crowd and Fonda, 81, proudly holding her hands over her head.

".@Janefonda was just arrested for the 3rd time calling on climate justice now. This week we are demanding the protection and restoration of our oceans #firedrillfriday" the tweet read.

Danson, 71, was also arrested, and an image of him with his hands zip-tied together was also shared.

The caption read: ".@TedDanson was just arrested for the first time. This is an inconvenient crisis so we must get uncomfortable and put our bodies on the line to demand action on climate and protection of our oceans. #firedrillfriday."

In a statement to E! News, Capitol Police said they "arrested 32 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating in the intersection of East Capitol and First Streets. All were charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding."

This is the third consecutive Friday the "Grace and Frankie" star has been arrested in D.C., and according to her website, Fonda will lead demonstrations every Friday until the end of January.

Last week, Fonda's "Grace and Frankie" co-star Sam Waterston was also arrested.