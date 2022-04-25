Jane Fonda isn't bothered by old age or being 'closer to death': 'You can be really young at 85'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jane Fonda isn't bothered by being "closer to death."

Fonda, 84, explained her view on aging during an appearance on "CBS Sunday Morning." The star was promoting her Netflix series, "Grace and Frankie."

"I'm super-conscious that I'm closer to death," the "Youth" actress said. "And it doesn't really bother me that much."

"What bothers me is that my body is, you know basically not mine!" she continued. "My knees are not mine, my hips are not mine, my shoulder's not mine. You're looking at somebody who's only me from here up."

MARK RUFFALO, LEONARDO DICAPRIO, OTHERS SIGN LETTER PROTESTING CANADIAN PIPELINE

Fonda began her acting career in the 1960s with appearances in the Broadway play "There Was a Little Girl" and the film "Tall Story."

The actress is known for her activism as well. Fonda has said she became inspired in 1968 while pregnant with her first child. At first, she stayed on the outskirts of social justice movements, but by 1970 she was joining protests.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Fonda is still working at age 84. She recently finished filming the movie "Moving On" alongside Lily Tomlin.

"The fact is if you're alive and relatively healthy at an older – I mean, I'm almost 85," Fonda further added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The fact that I'm still alive and working, wow, who cares if I don't have my old joints? And I can't ski or bike or run anymore? … You know, you can be really old at 60, and you can be really young at 85. Health!"