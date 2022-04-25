Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jane Fonda
Published

Jane Fonda isn't bothered by old age or being 'closer to death': 'You can be really young at 85'

'You can be really old at 60, and you can be really young at 85,' Jane Fonda said

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 4/21 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 4/21

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jane Fonda isn't bothered by being "closer to death."

Fonda, 84, explained her view on aging during an appearance on "CBS Sunday Morning." The star was promoting her Netflix series, "Grace and Frankie."

Jane Fonda isn't bothered by aging or being "closer to death."

Jane Fonda isn't bothered by aging or being "closer to death."

"I'm super-conscious that I'm closer to death," the "Youth" actress said. "And it doesn't really bother me that much."

"What bothers me is that my body is, you know basically not mine!" she continued. "My knees are not mine, my hips are not mine, my shoulder's not mine. You're looking at somebody who's only me from here up."

MARK RUFFALO, LEONARDO DICAPRIO, OTHERS SIGN LETTER PROTESTING CANADIAN PIPELINE

Fonda began her acting career in the 1960s with appearances in the Broadway play "There Was a Little Girl" and the film "Tall Story."

The actress is known for her activism as well. Fonda has said she became inspired in 1968 while pregnant with her first child. At first, she stayed on the outskirts of social justice movements, but by 1970 she was joining protests.

Jane Fonda presents the award for best picture at the Oscars on Feb. 9, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Jane Fonda presents the award for best picture at the Oscars on Feb. 9, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Fonda is still working at age 84. She recently finished filming the movie "Moving On" alongside Lily Tomlin.

"The fact is if you're alive and relatively healthy at an older – I mean, I'm almost 85," Fonda further added. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jane Fonda poses in the 1960s.

Jane Fonda poses in the 1960s. (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

"The fact that I'm still alive and working, wow, who cares if I don't have my old joints? And I can't ski or bike or run anymore? …  You know, you can be really old at 60, and you can be really young at 85. Health!"

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending