Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jane Fonda
Published

Jane Fonda calls for greater diversity in Hollywood during Cecil B. DeMille Award speech

Fonda was the recipient of Cecil B. DeMille Award

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 28Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Jane Fonda is the latest recipient of the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2021 Golden Globes.

During her acceptance speech on Sunday night, the actress called for greater diversity in Hollywood and praised how storytelling can change perspectives around the world. 

The 83-year-old activist, star of "Barbarella," "Klute," "Coming Home," "On Golden Pond" and "9 to 5," received the Globes’ version of a lifetime achievement award, one of the few honorees to accept a Globe in person in Beverly Hills.

Wearing a white suit just as Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris did for significant political speeches, Fonda said, "We are a community of storytellers, aren’t we, and in turbulent, crisis-torn times like these, story-telling has always been essential."

GOLDEN GLOBES 2021: PARTIAL WINNERS LIST

She said stories let us "have empathy, to recognize that for all our diversity we are all humans."

Honoree Jane Fonda accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton.

Honoree Jane Fonda accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award onstage at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton. (Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

But she said there is another "story we’ve been afraid to see and hear about ourselves in this industry, about which voices we respect and elevate and which we tune out, who is offered a seat at the table and who is kept out of the rooms where decisions are made."

Fonda called for Hollywood’s leaders to "make an effort to expand that tent" so that "everyone has a chance to be seen and heard."

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS CO-HOSTS TINA FEY, AMY POEHLER MUM ON POLITICS, SLAM HFPA IN OPENING MONOLOGUE

The DeMille award honors "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment."

Previous winners include Walt Disney, Judy Garland, John Wayne, Sidney Poitier, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and Fonda’s father Henry Fonda. The Fondas become the first parent and child to both receive the DeMille award.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

On Our Radar