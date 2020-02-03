Jana Kramer, husband Mike Caussin discuss ‘harmful’ marriage ‘boundary’ he broke: ‘It’s such a big discovery’

Jana Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin, are continuing to talk candidly about his ongoing recovery with sex addiction and supposed infidelity.

The country singer revealed back in October 2019 that she had found a photo of a topless woman on Caussin’s phone that he deleted without telling her. At the time, Caussin, a recovering sex addict, said he didn’t know the woman who sent him the photo, so he deleted the text message. However, Kramer ended up finding the said image on Caussin’s Apple Watch.

During Monday’s episode of Kramer’s podcast, “Whine Down,” Caussin, 32, reflected on his recovery progress and was honest about his missteps.

“Even if I’m not relapsing or acting out or stepping outside of our marriage, if I’m still breaking boundaries or not being completely honest with things like the picture stuff, how is that sober? How is that living with integrity? It’s not,” said Caussin before Kramer, 36, eluded to the line that had crossed.

“There was a boundary that was broken that was harmful for me because it was a discovery,” she revealed. “But again, it wasn’t a physical acting out, so that’s why I’m careful cause I do want to protect you as well, because I don’t want people to think it was a physical relapse, but it was such a big discovery with a boundary that was harmful to me and our relationship.”

Although Kramer attempted to downplay Caussin’s actions by pointing out that he hadn’t suffered a physical relapse in the sense, she didn’t dole out specifics on what she discovered that put her on edge and instead, told her listeners that the couple had been dealing with a “heavy week.”

“I feel hopeful for the tools that we’ve been learning, but it’s also very scary,” she said.

Following the podcast, the “One Tree Hill” alum took to Instagram to follow up with her audience and fans about the authentic discussion and said she enjoys the opportunities that her platform allows for the former NFL tight end to be able to share his truths.

“Our HOPE and why we do this is we pray it’s helping those that also need it,” Kramer wrote in a lengthy caption alongside a photo of the pair cuddling.

She continued: “Some may never understand our relationship and that’s okay because it’s not their relationship. It’s ours. And we are doing the best we can to learn, grow, and be better than yesterday for ourselves, each other, and our beautiful babies who deserve a happy house. Sharing is a way for us to continue to grow and learn but it’s not easy and please know our intentions are to help. And I appreciate Mike for speaking his truth on the road of recovery.

“Takes a strong man to step into the vulnerable place he did on today’s podcast…it was helpful to re-hear some of the things we talked about because the pain can go deep but to understand where it may come from is very helpful and we pray it helps y’all too for those that may find the same struggle," Kramer added.

Kramer and Caussin began dating in August 2014 and he proposed just two months later. They tied the knot in May 2015 and reportedly separated before reconciling. They share two children, daughter Jolie, 3, and son, Jace, 1.