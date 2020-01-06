Jana Kramer reveals ’24-hour rule’ she uses to rebuild trust in husband Mike Caussin after cheating drama

Jana Kramer is full-steam ahead mending the trust she lost in her husband, Mike Caussin.

The country singer opened up about her experiences dealing with Caussin’s infidelity and expanded on the progress the couple has made since starting marriage therapy in a new episode of their podcast, “Whine Down.”

While answering listener emails, the former “One Tree Hill” star revealed an interesting tidbit about how counseling has helped her in the healing process.

"How do you rebuild trust when even his love is a trigger," one listener asked Kramer, who explained the process to be lengthy and harrowing and results don’t happen overnight.

"That's what I've always been trying to find though. How do you rebuild trust? I think it's just time," she said on Monday’s episode (via E! News). "Time and a lot of therapy and a lot of proving consistent, rigorous honesty."

Kramer continued: "One thing we learned from therapy is the 24-hour rule. You have 24 hours. If you lie, [you have time] to come back and say, 'I messed up. That was a lie' and that shows change. That shows some honesty. That shows a little growth. Get therapy because it's worth it."

Monday’s show also ignited rumors that the pair was on thin ice after Caussin, 32, was noticeably absent from the podcast as he's been a frequent co-host with his wife in the past.

Last week, Kramer scrubbed all traces of her former NFL husband from her social media by removing the word "wife" from her Instagram bio as well as Caussin's name from the couple's "Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin" podcast, Us Weekly reported.

The outlet reported that Kramer wiped more than one photo of herself and Caussin from the photo-sharing platform. Family photos including their two children, daughter Jolie, 3, and son, Jace, 1, however, still exist on her account.

She also shared a cryptic message in a photo she shared with her followers.

"2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end....and for now, all I have to say is... Time heals all wounds," read the caption.

Speculation of a split comes after the couple has discussed Caussin's sex addiction and repeated infidelity during their four-year marriage. In October, she opened up about the pair's struggles during their podcast, alerting listeners that she still has difficulty trusting Caussin after he received a topless photo from a mystery woman and deleted it without informing her.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.