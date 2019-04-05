Jana Kramer describes finding out about husband's cheating right before going on stage

Jana Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin, have been opening up about his infidelity and struggle with sex addiction, and how it affected Kramer's career and their marriage. In a revealing new interview, Kramer shares that she found out about Caussin's cheating just before she had to take the stage for a concert.

"Twenty minutes after I found out about everything, I had to go freaking play a show in Orlando, Fla.," Kramer recalls in an episode of "BobbyCast." "I will never forget that, 'cause I was just like, 'How do I wrap up all of these emotions and then go play a show?'"

Kramer admits that while she wanted to cancel that show, she didn't feel as though it was an option. So, she got on stage—but not without hesitation.

"I struggled with those songs," Kramer recalls. "'Cause even when I was singing—oh, it was 'I Won't Give Up'—I just, like, started crying." Kramer's guitar player had to check on her to make sure she was okay.

In the end, Kramer says she did "pull it together," even though it was tough for her to do. When she got home, she threw out all of Caussin's clothes, and they took a break from their marriage. The couple never officially divorced, but they separated in the summer of 2016.

Kramer and Caussin reunited to work on their marriage in 2017, eventually renewing their vows at the end of the year. He is currently in recovery from sex addiction and is one year sober.

Kramer recently debuted a new song, "Beautiful Lies," which details the story of Caussin's infidelity from Kramer's point of view: how she wished she had been told a million beautiful lies rather than believe the truth.

"At first I was like, 'Is there anyone that even wants to listen? Should I still be doing this?'" she remembers reflecting. She answered herself with a yes; and admitted that, although she wasn't sure who would listen, she wanted to tell her story.