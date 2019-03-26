Jana Kramer's husband Mike Caussin suffered 'massive' sex addiction relapse, couple reveals

Jana Kramer isn't hiding anything about her marriage.

The "One Tree Hill" actress and her husband, Mike Caussin, set the record straight about their ups and downs as a couple on her podcast, "Whine Down with Jana Kramer."

One topic they tackled: Caussin's sex addiction. He spoke in detail about seeking treatment and celebrating one year of being sober.

The former NFL player explained that he "sought treatment for sex addiction in an inpatient treatment facility" and called the experience very challenging.

"Jana kind of gave me an ultimatum when everything came out, and she discovered everything, and she looked at me and said, 'You need to go somewhere. Basically, you need to figure out what's going on and what this is, or I'm gone, period,'" he explained.

Kramer and Caussin have two children together but weren't sure their marriage would last. In August 2016, they separated after only one year when news of Caussin's cheating came out. They renewed their vows in December 2017.

He said he's ready to speak about his addiction openly now because they "have been able to help people a lot through our story" and they want to be "more authentic and vulnerable."

The 32-year-old admitted he no longer feels "an overwhelming amount of shame" and that he's "comfortable with owning the fact that I am a sex addict."

"For me, I realized a lot of things throughout my life that sex and sexual acting out was my addictive behavior, and that's where I went to hide my feelings, to run away from reality and that was my drug," Caussin said.

Caussin also revealed that he has had "stumbles" since rehab but there was "no sex outside of the marriage" during a relapse in 2018.

"I'm not minimizing cheating because we have other things in Jan and I's discussion of boundaries that's cheating. But no sex outside of the marriage," Caussin said. "I just want people to be clear that there wasn't any other affair since that moment."

And now, since getting back together with Kramer, their relationship is stronger and they work on their relationship every single day.