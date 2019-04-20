NFL's Amendola posts cryptic message after rant about ex Olivia Culpo

Danny Amendola is back on social media after deleting his bizarre rant about ex-girlfriend Olivia Culpo.

The 33-year-old Amendola, of the NFL, posted a cryptic new photo and message on Instagram on Saturday. It featured Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey on stage together, along with this caption: “People won’t often remember what you said. They will remember how you made them feel.”

The new post came just a day after he slammed Culpo, 26, and spoke very candidly about their relationship.

“Olivia chooses and wants to be noticed on the Internet and in Hollywood to make money,” he said in captioning a video that's since been deleted.e deleted. “Which was hard for me to understand but quickly had to learn. Where as [sic] the cost of fame in this world doesn’t appeal to me. I play ball for one reason and that’s RESPECT.”

“Olivia and I had some amazing times together … jus [sic] like any other loving relationship we fought,” Amendola continued. “A lot of the time it was my fault bc let’s be honest I can be an idiot. But! Yup! She’s f–ked up too! and if you cross me I’m a hard mfer to deal with.”

The post drifted into explicit territory when he wrote that “the sex was f–king crazy,” and slightly threatening terrain when he said he has “a whole cellphone of funny, embarrassing, sexy pics IG would love to have."

Amendola's rant followed news on Friday that Culpo was spotted canoodling with Zedd at Coachella music festival even though he and the former beauty queen broke up in October.

They reconciled in December but went their separate ways again.