Jana Kramer clarifies, apologizes for comments she made about not hiring 'hot' nannies

Country singer Jana Kramer is walking back some comments she made about hiring “hot” nannies after getting some serious backlash online.

The star, whose husband Michael Caussin has a history of cheating and struggles with sex addiction, previously went off on a rant during an episode of her “Whine Down with Jana Kramer” podcast. In it, she scolded women for posting sexy pictures of themselves on websites meant for families to find a professional nanny.

“I just don’t understand some of these girls that post pictures on Care.com because I’m like, ‘Don’t you know the female is hiring?' I’m laughing at some of these pictures," she said.

However, in a recent Instagram post, the star tried to clarify parts of her remarks that she feels were taken out of context.

“There has been some backlash about my nanny comments so I want to come here to discuss. First of all, a few of the things I said were taken severely out of context. Like the fact that people think I meant the nanny deserved it cause she is hot,” Kramer wrote in the caption of a photo of her family. “I did NOT say that NOR would I ever say that or think that. No one ever deserves to be sexually assaulted in the workplace based on what they wear or how they look. Period.”

Kramer noted that she and her podcast crew were discussing the idea of not bringing temptation into one’s household with an attractive and overly flirtatious nanny. However, she acknowledged that generalizing like that is wrong.

“On my podcast I like to stir things up, start conversations BUT never to offend others. So for the nannies I have offended I’m sorry. The funny thing is all my past nannies have been beautiful and I never cared because they LOVED my children and that’s what it’s about.”

She concluded her post saying, “It’s not about how hot the nanny is, or how big of boobs ur nanny has or what she is wearing... it’s about BOUNDARIES and TRUST.. It truly is about having healthy boundaries with your spouse.”

Many of her critics were quick to note her husband’s past indiscretions as possibly coloring her opinion on the nanny matter. At the time, she acknowledged that she trusts her husband and was merely trying to comment on the professionalism of these young women. Kramer previously praised her former NFL star husband for being open about his battle with sex addiction.

“This past week has been so amazing but I need to do a post for this man here," the country singer wrote in a March Instagram post. "On Monday he shared his story and his truth about addiction on the podcast which he didn’t have to do by any means but did because he wants to help others. I just want to take a minute to say how proud of him that I am.”