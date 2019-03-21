Jana Kramer fires back at online trolls for 'bullying' her 3-year-old daughter: 'Don’t pick on my child'

Trolls on social media finally crossed the line for Jana Kramer, who took to Instagram to deliver a fiery rebuke of those that had negative comments for her 3-year-old daughter. The star took the opportunity to reveal that the child works with a speech therapist.

The country singer and former “One Tree Hill” star did not share specifically which comment raised her ire, but she clapped back with a lengthy and impassioned caption place over a picture of her and her daughter, Jolie Rae.

“Listen up: I am always going to protect my daughter. I can handle my bullies but when someone attacks my daughter and says mean stuff about her I am going to say something. This hasn’t been the first time someone has attacked her on my page or dm’s so I wanted to set the record straight,” she began the post. “And look I have already cried a lot over this thinking somehow I did something wrong or doubted myself but I know that is not the case but us moms love to beat ourselves up.”

That’s when Kramer revealed that trolls have been mocking her daughter over something that they’ve been actively working to fix, her speech delay.

“Yes, Jolie has a speech delay. She works with a speech therapist every Friday. The fact people attack her, and also me saying I’m a bad mom has really messed with me. Bottom line, All kids learn and grow at different paces so if you want to not like me, that’s fine but please don’t pick on my child. I will NOT stand for it,” Kramer wrote.

The mother of two went on to admit that choosing to show her life and her kids’ lives online may have opened them up to this kind of attention, she draws the line at her children being bullied. She concluded her counterpunch by asking anyone with parenting advice for kids with similar speech problems to please feel free to share it with her.

“Helpful tips I always welcome!”

Unfortunately, the trolling did not stop there. According to People, Kramer, who shares Jolie and 4-month-old son Jace with husband Mike Caussin, took to her Instagram Story to share a comment she received on her “Whine Down with Jana Kramer” podcast webpage.

“She worries too much about sex and fluttering those fake eyelashes on her Instagram Stories,” the comment reportedly read. “She needs to put her priorities and focus on things in her life that should be of immediate concern. Like the fact that her 3-year-old daughter still talks and behaves like a 1-year-old.”

Kramer, however, made good on her promise to speak up against online haters. In a follow-up post to her story, she responded to the comment.

“If you don’t like my fake eyelashes, I don’t care. They’re mine, not yours, so that’s fine, you don’t have to like them. If you don’t want to listen to my podcast? Okay, I’m sorry, you don’t like it … But when you attack my kid and think that I’m not focused on my child, it really, really bothers me,” Kramer said.

“Do not bully my child,” she concluded. “Do not tell me what you think you know because you don’t know.”