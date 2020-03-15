Jana Kramer defends her international travel during coronavirus outbreak

Jana Kramer is standing up for herself.

The 36-year-old singer-actress took to Instagram to announce that she's traveling to film a movie -- and preemptively defend herself.

"Canada bound tomorrow for almost a month to film a movie," Kramer said in an Instagram post. "And the whole fam is coming with.....what are good things to do with the kids in Ottawa and Quebec City?!?!?"

She continued: "(also I’m aware people are saying stay inside and not leave but I have to film and do my job and I just got off the phone with my producer that everything is a go for now)."

The photo was a simple selfie taken by Kramer wearing a white turtleneck, an orange, oversized sweater and blue jeans. Her look was completed with simple brown boots.

Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin share two children, daughter Jolie, 4, and son Jace, 15 months.

The "One Tree Hill" star then shared several videos to her Instagram story to defend her choice to travel.

“For all the hate that I’m getting right now on my feed post about leaving, No. 1, I’m not just, like, going on vacation," she said, per Us Weekly. "I’m going to film a movie. I understand other productions have shut down, but where I’m going, apparently, there’s no cases. Everything’s fine."

She added: “I also know if I don’t show up, I could get sued.”

Kramer assured her fans that the film is “not going to put me and my family at risk" and that she's taking the outbreak “very seriously.”

"Right now I’m healthy and my family’s healthy," she said.

The outbreak has had a widespread effect on the entertainment industry, as the production on several films and television shows have been postponed.

Most recently, the Academy of Country Music Awards have been postponed from its April 5 date.