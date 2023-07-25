Jana Kramer calls Miranda Lambert ‘rude’ over concert selfie incident

Jana Kramer said she thinks Miranda Lambert was "kind of rude" to a group of fans when the country star called out concertgoers for taking selfies during her show.

"I get the other side of it where it’s like ‘Ok, I’m here to listen to music,' but it’s also it’s a concert, in my mind, wouldn’t you want people having fun?" the 39-year-old said on her "While Down" podcast on Monday.

The "I Got the Boy" singer said she could understand calling out an audience member for "being inappropriate" or "super loud or disrupting the show" for everyone else, "but this just seems like a respectful situation where they were just wanting to take a photo and in my mind I thought that was kind of rude."

Kramer said she loves it when fans take selfies during her shows. "I’m like, ‘Hey!’ I’m gonna go in and like, ‘Cheese!’ because that’s a part of them remembering the concert and having fun and wanting me to be a part of it."

She added that even if the concertgoers were only taking pictures of themselves without her in the background, "I’d be like ‘take a million selfies as you want, you’re at my concert having so much fun’ and I personally like the selfie part at the end of our [podcast] shows."

The pregnant mother of two, who is engaged to ex-soccer player Allan Russell, noted that the women were "dressed to the nines" and she believed they had paid in the "seven hundreds" for their tickets.

"It wasn’t like they just rolled in, were being drunkos and were being loud," she said.

Kramer isn’t the only celebrity to call out Lambert over the incident. Last week, LL Cool J laughed at the idea of chastising his concertgoers for taking a selfie during a show. He joked that his fans are not only allowed to take selfies, but they can do anything they want, including eating potato salad or taking Polaroids.

Last week, a video from one of Lambert’s concerts at her Las Vegas residency went viral after she stopped in the middle of her song "Tin Man" to call out a group of women for taking photos.

"I'm gonna stop right here for a second," the 39-year-old told the crowd more than a week ago. "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's p---ing me off a little bit."

Lambert’s outburst caused some fans to cheer her on while others left the show.

In a fan-recorded video, a person can be heard saying to those around her, "Let's go. C'mon. You don't do that to fans."

One of the women who was reprimanded by Lambert told NBC News she was "appalled" by the interaction.

"It was 30 seconds at most," Adela Calin, 43, said. "We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down."

She added, "It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place ... I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture."

Lambert broke her silene on the controversy during a more recent show when she said a concertgoer's T-shirt that said "Shoot Tequila, Not Selfies" was "bada--."

She jokingly added, "She did it, I didn't."