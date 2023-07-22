LL Cool J laughs at idea of Miranda Lambert stopping concert to scold selfie-taking fans: 'Get over it, baby!'

LL Cool J fans should feel free to take all the selfies they want at his concerts.

The rapper, 55, chided Miranda Lambert this week after a video from one of her concerts in Las Vegas went viral when she stopped in the middle of her song "Tin Man" to call out a group of women for taking photos.

"I'm gonna stop right here for a second," the 39-year-old country star told the crowd a week ago. "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's p---ing me off a little bit."

When asked if he would do the same thing at one of his shows, LL Cool J laughed hysterically, before telling Audacy's "Mercedes in the Morning" "Uh, no." He continued to crack up, adding, "Miranda, get over it, baby!"

"Your job as an artist is to create art," he said. "The way that fans interact with that art or engage with it or appreciate it is up to them!"

He continued, "If you want to come to my show and sit there and eat a bowl of potato salad with a baseball hat down to your nose, that’s what you choose to do. You’ve got to let the fans do what they want to do. What about all of the thousands of people who aren’t doing that? What, you got rules? No yellow shirts!"

The "I’m Bad" rapper said he had "nothing unkind" to say about Lambert, adding "I wish her the best and she has a right to her feelings, but for me, I let the fans be the fans, do what they want to do."

He said his fans should feel free to "come to the show and enjoy yourself. It’s going to be three and a half hours of nonstop hip hop. If you want to take selfies, if want to bring the old camera, the old Polaroids from the early 1800s, that’s up to you."

Lambert’s outburst caused some fans to cheer her on while others left the show.

In a fan-recorded video, a person could be heard saying to those around her, "Let's go. C'mon. You don't do that to fans."

One of the women who was reprimanded by Lambert told NBC News she was "appalled" by the interaction.

"It was 30 seconds at most," Adela Calin, 43, said. "We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down."

She added, "It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place ... I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture."