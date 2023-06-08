Jana Kramer is pregnant following surprise engagement after splitting from cheating ex-husband

Jana Kramer announced on Thursday she is expecting a baby with her fiancé, former soccer player Allan Russell.

Kramer, 39, shared the exciting news on Instagram with a photo of her and Russell, 42, holding a pregnancy test.

"We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement...at least for a little while ) but I’m pregnant!!!!" the country singer posted.

"Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story. I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test, but thankful for @clearblue for making it as clear as ever."

The "Whine Down" podcast host admitted she "didn’t think it would ever happen again" in a candid new interview.

"I've been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing," Kramer told People.



"I'm letting it all sink in. It's everything I've wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, 'You deserve the happy ending.'"

The news of Kramer expanding her family comes just two weeks after she announced she was engaged to Russell. He proposed to her after six and half months of dating.

"The Next Chapter" author additionally shares two kids with former professional football player and ex-husband Mike Caussin -- Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4. Russell also has a 16-year-old son.

Kramer said her daughter Jolie was ecstatic to have a baby brother or sister join the family.

She noted her concerns that she was turning 40 in December and said she had "literally one month" to try to have a baby with her fiancé.

"I've had miscarriages, so I didn't even know if it was possible. I'm like, yes, it'd be beautiful for us to create something because I love this man," Kramer continued.

"It would be the silver lining with everything that happened, but I'd always get kind of down about it because I didn't know if I was capable of carrying a pregnancy again," she confessed.

The "I Got the Boy" songstress opened up about the challenges she faced with her previous pregnancies.

"I was sick with Jolie and I had hyperemesis gravidarum with Jace. I've been sick with this one but not as sick as the last two," she told the media outlet.

"In the beginning of this pregnancy, I was bleeding a lot. It was scary, and I went to the doctor like, 'I've miscarried.' I actually had a large hemorrhage, so they'd have to monitor me, which has been kind of great because I've gotten to see the baby so much. Everything's good now, thank goodness."

The "One Tree Hill" alum said her fiancé flies between England and Nashville, Tennessee, to make their long-distance relationship work since he’s from the U.K.

Kramer finalized her divorce from her ex-husband Caussin in July 2021, and previously claimed that he had cheated on her with more than 13 women during their nearly six-year marriage.

She admitted on "Red Table Talk" that she "went real crazy" during their divorce.