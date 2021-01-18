Jana Kramer apologizes to Tiger Woods' ex-mistress Rachel Uchitel after saying 'I hate her'

Jana Kramer and Rachel Uchitel had a raw and emotional conversation about infidelity and what it does to relationships.

The singer spoke with Uchitel, who is widely known as one of Tiger Woods' mistresses and part of his 2009 sex scandal, on her Whine Down podcast.

Kramer, 37, blatantly stated before talking to Uchitel, "I hate her, honestly. That's a really mean thing to say. I don't know her. She's the face of someone else I hate. That's where I feel bad, I don't know her story."

"She's the face of someone I don't like. It's going to be hard for me to take the picture of who I'm picturing and just see her," she continued.

Kramer's marriage to Mike Caussin was rocked by a cheating scandal in 2016 and the former NFL player went to rehab for sex addiction. The couple has since reconciled and is open about working through issues in their relationship.

After hearing Uchitel's side of the story, Kramer apologized for passing judgment on her.

"I feel really bad, my direct quote was, 'I hate her,' but I don't hate you. I hate [Tiger's] affair girls. But I label everyone that cheated on someone that girl," the "One Tree Hill" said. "I think I just have so much hate for his affair girls."

"It's rude to say that I hate someone that I don't even know," Kramer continued. "And that's really rude. I want to apologize because I should never have said... I don't know you. And I don't know your story. Now I'm learning your story, but I want to apologize because that's not fair of me to label you for the face of someone else... I'm sure you've gotten that judgment from a lot of people."

Uchitel, 45, confessed that she's received intense backlash for the affair.

"I go through life with people hating me like I did something personally to them and personally hurt them, personally offended them, personally did something to them with such a vengeance," she explained. "They hate me with a passion when I did nothing to them personally."

Uchitel reasoned, "You're the first person that has cause because your husband did something similar. I get it because your husband did something and it makes sense though. I get it but I know why you have that hatred and I feel horrible. I feel horrible."

The former nightclub hostess recently participated in a new HBO documentary about Woods called "Tiger," in which she speaks about her relationship with the golfer.

She explained to Extra why she's finally breaking her silence over a decade later.

"I have been silent for over a decade now, and I felt that it was really important to me to speak only once in my life, because I have spent all these years letting people think what they want to think and say what they want to say," Uchitel explained. "I needed to take the shackles off and be able tell my story for me. I have spent years under the shame of what’s been going on."