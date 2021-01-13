Tiger Woods' ex-mistress Rachel Uchitel says she apologises to just 'one person' for sex scandal

Tiger Woods' ex-mistress Rachel Uchitel doesn't think she owes many people an apology.

Uchitel, 45, became known as one of the pro golfer's "other women" in 2009 when his sex scandal made headlines.

Now, she's spoken with Derek Zagami of New England Cable News ahead of her upcoming appearance in the HBO two-part docuseries "Tiger," which chronicles the athlete's career, including his affair.

"I spent 10 years having a lot of the media be very snarky in the way that they write about me, the public be very angry in the way they speak about me and the way that they perceive me, and I have felt like they have wanted an apology from me," Uchitel said.

The star said she was sorry if people felt she had "triggered something in people that causes anger or hurt."

"I clearly haven't wanted to cause any anger in those people because that is not who I am and that is not a position that I want to put anybody in," she explained.

Uchitel said that she feels she doesn't "owe" anyone such an apology "because I didn't personally hurt anyone and people don't personally know me."

"They are putting a lot of their personal anger on me for their own personal issues," she explained. "It's on my shoulders and that's been really hard for me to take when my personal story has been with two other people, and those are the only people that you know my apology goes to. Or one person, really."

Uchitel seems to be referencing either Woods, 45, or his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren.

Their affair took place over a decade ago, so Uchitel is hoping that someday soon, she'll see some reprieve in the public eye.

"He's moved on. He got to win a bunch of things, he got to have a comeback," she stated. "Let me have a comeback. Let me be my own person, let me have another story."

Woods' comeback came over the course of several years and culminated in his 2019 victory at the Masters Tournament. Before that, many women had claimed to have had sexual relationships with the famed golfer, leading to his divorce.

Uchitel expands on the affair in "Tiger" as well.

On camera, Uchitel reveals that the golf star referred to their past secret [rendezvous] as "plugging in," and goes on to say the athlete felt "recharged" after their trysts, according to the Daily Mail.

Uchitel, a former nightclub hostess, recalls speaking to Woods for hours on end about the personal details and relationships in his life, mainly the impact his late father Earl Woods had on him.

The documentary's second part reportedly will show Uchitel recalling first locking eyes with Woods at a nightclub in New York. That's where Woods allegedly asked for her number and texted her minutes later.

The second part of "Tiger" will debut on HBO on Jan. 17.

