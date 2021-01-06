Tiger Woods' former mistress Rachel Uchitel breaks silence on intimate details of their sordid love affair

Rachel Uchitel is known to the public as one of Tiger Woods' several mistresses in a cheating scandal that led to the demise of his marriage to Elin Nordegren.

It's been over 10 years since the scandal rocked the pro golfer's world, and now, at the age of 45, Uchitel tells all about their first meeting and the intimate details of their affair in her first-ever TV interview for an upcoming two-part HBO special titled "Tiger."

On camera, Uchitel reveals that the golf star referred to their past secret rendevouz as "plugging in," and goes on to say the athlete felt "recharged" after their trysts, according to the Daily Mail.

Uchitel, a former nightclub hostess, recalls speaking to Woods for hours on end about the personal details and relationships in his life, mainly the impact his late father Earl Woods had on him.

TIGER WOODS RELISHES OPPORTUNITY TO PLAY WITH SON, CHARLIE, IN WEEKEND TOURNAMENT

The documentary reportedly will show Uchitel recalling first locking eyes with Woods, also 45, at a nightclub in New York. That's where Woods allegedly asked for her number and texted her minutes later.

About that initial text, Uchitel describes via the outlet: "He said something like when can I see you again. It was intimidating. This was Tiger Woods. I knew he was married, I knew he had responsibilities, but he said I want you to fly to Orlando, then I will come see you there."

RACHEL UCHITEL'S REASON FOR BRAIN SURGERY: 'IT FEELS LIKE I WAS IN A CAR ACCIDENT'

She claims it was that night that they began a sexual affair. "That was the first night I had sex with him and I remember thinking how am I ever going to be with a mere mortal again because so many people put him on such a pedestal and here he was in my bed, and he was my Tiger."

The former famed mistress also reportedly discusses ways in which she believes she helped Woods amid his marriage to Nordegren, a Swedish model. According to Uchitel, the two "really enjoyed being with each other" and Woods found comfort in the mistress' persistent questions about his life.

TIGER WOODS HOPES TO REKINDLE MAGIC AT MOST UNUSUAL MASTERS

"He had trouble sleeping and would have to take Ambien. I’d sit next to him for hours while he’d fall asleep next to me and when he got up he allowed himself to be a little kid," she says in the documentary, according to the outlet.

The documentary covers Woods' masking of hiring prostitutes in Las Vegas, spending upward of $100,000 on his alleged weekend trysts, the outlet reports.

Uchitel says in the film that she has memories of Woods that sound "kind of odd," such as him simply watching cartoons and eating cereal in her presence.

"He was like a fountain, he wanted to talk and talk and talk," she claims, noting that Woods implied Nordegren wouldn't pose questions to him about his past as she did.

Their conversations involved "a lot about his childhood" and the late Earl.

"He was sick of trying to hide who he was but he was so scared of the real Tiger not living up to the Tiger that everybody else thinks he is," she recalls.

The former mistress goes on to recall one text message she received from Woods that was particularly complimentary. According to the outlet, Uchitel said it read, "You were the only one I ever loved."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Of her decision to speak out, the Daily Mail said Uchitel believes she has nothing left to lose as the stigma surrounding her name hasn't gone away "at all."

She also claims to have regrets over her fling with Woods.

"I regret that he was married and I regret the mistakes that I made but people came at me like they wanted to blame me for the fact a married man cheated on his wife, like I was the only one responsible for his actions," she says in the film.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Woods' divorce from Nordegren became official on Aug. 23, 2010. The former couple share two children: daughter Sam Alexis, 13, and son Charlie Axel, 11. Woods' ex-wife later moved on with Jordan Cameron. Nordegren, 41, and Cameron reportedly welcomed a child together, a baby boy named Arthur, in 2019.

The first part of "Tiger" premieres on HBO on Jan. 10, with its second part airing on Jan. 17.