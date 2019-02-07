Jamie Lynn Spears pens heartfelt post on the 2 year anniversary of daughter's near-fatal accident

Jamie Lynn Spears is thanking God on the second anniversary of her daughter’s near-fatal accident that left her hospitalized for five days.

As previously reported, Spears’ daughter, Maddie Briann Aldridge, was riding an ATV in 2017 at the age of eight when it flipped over into a nearby pond. The impact knocked her unconscious, putting her underwater for several minutes before first responders arrived. She was airlifted to a local hospital and treated for the better part of a week before making a full recovery.

“February 5th. Miracle Anniversary,” the former “Zoey 101” star wrote over a photo of what appears to be her laying in her daughter’s hospital bed.

“We will ever [sic] let this day pass without acknowledging the mercy God showed us, and thanking each one of you who prayed for us during this time. Again, thank y’all. God is so good,” she wrote over the same image in a slideshow.

Spears shares Maddie with ex-fiance Casey Aldridge. Earlier in 2018, she revealed that she was expecting baby No. 3, this time with husband Jamie Watson. The couple also shares Ivey Joan Watson together.

“Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone…sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.