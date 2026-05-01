Jamie-Lynn Sigler claims her ex-husband secretly stole hundreds of thousands from her 'Sopranos' earnings

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"Sopranos" star Jamie-Lynn Sigler is reflecting on her marriage to her former manager, A.J. DiScala, and the discovery of hundreds of thousands of dollars missing from her accounts during their divorce.

In her recently released memoir, "And So It Is...", Sigler opened up about her marriage to DiScala and how a forensic accountant discovered her former husband was allegedly secretly stealing her hard-earned money.

Sigler and DiScala first met when he became her manager while she landed her breakout role in "The Sopranos." Their professional relationship quickly turned personal, and they married a couple of years later in 2003. Sigler and DiScala had a tumultuous, three-year marriage that ended in a messy divorce.

After hiring a forensic accountant during the divorce proceedings, she was told to sit down before being informed, "There are hundreds of thousands of dollars missing."

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The accountant told Sigler that her "Sopranos" earnings were being moved from her corporate account into their joint account for living expenses, but then a portion of that money would be moved again to an account she did not have access to or know about.

"I’m twenty-four years old. There is no amount of money worth more than getting this man out of my life. I’ll make it back in some form one day. I need to move on." — Jamie-Lynn Sigler

"This was important money," she wrote. "My accountant was adamant we try to go after it, but my lawyer explained that if we pursued it, we would probably have to go to court, and there would likely be months of agita and legal bills to follow, and at the end of the day, it was possible that we would be unsuccessful in getting any money."

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Sigler recalled the exact conversation she had with her lawyer when she decided not to go after the hundreds of thousands of dollars that were missing: "I’m twenty-four years old. There is no amount of money worth more than getting this man out of my life. I’ll make it back in some form one day. I need to move on," she wrote.

Sigler continued, "To this day, I don’t know what happened with the money. But I don’t care anymore. That money is a chapter I want closed forever."

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Years later, Sigler was offered a "Sopranos"-themed Super Bowl commercial. Upon seeing the contract, she noted the fee was "the exact amount of money that I chose not to pursue in the divorce."

In her memoir, Sigler wrote that she felt "way over" her head in the beginning of her career and DiScala felt like a lifeline.

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"I was in way over my head, and AJ seemed like the answer to all my problems. I realize now that he had no real connections, no music industry expertise, and no real knowledge," she wrote. "But at the time, I needed him, so I believed him. And so did my family."

Several years after her divorce from DiScala, Sigler married former baseball player, Cutter Dykstra. The couple began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2016. Together, they have two sons and tend to keep their family life relatively private.

In 2021, DiScala was sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison after being convicted in 2018 of two counts of securities and wire fraud conspiracy, two counts of securities fraud, and four counts of wire fraud relating to his manipulation of stocks, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He was also ordered to pay $2,484,873 in forfeiture, per the press release.

DiScala was convicted of artificially inflating stock shares that were unstable and selling them to investors before they crashed, according to Page Six.

The conviction was unrelated to Sigler.

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