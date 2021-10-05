Jamie Lee Curtis knocks plastic surgery trends: Fillers, procedures are 'wiping out generations of beauty'

Jamie Lee Curtis has been there and done that, and she's not doing it again. Plastic surgery, that is.

The "Halloween" icon got candid in a new interview about her decades-long career in film, how she keeps her personal life private despite fame, and what she really thinks of today's beauty standards in Hollywood.

When asked about the uptick in plastic surgery trends, the 62-year-old actress admitted it's a road she won't walk down again.

"I tried plastic surgery and it didn’t work. It got me addicted to Vicodin. I’m 22 years sober now," Curtis shared with Fast Company.

CHRISSY TEIGEN SAYS SHE HAD FAT REMOVED FROM HER CHEEKS: 'NO SHAME IN MY GAME'

"The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty. Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back."

The actress is gearing up for the release of "Halloween Kills," which is being released on October 15. She admitted that despite being in the industry a long time, she's just starting to let her creative juices flow.

"My creative work is happening and it’s all because of that time running out. My motto is, ‘If not now, when? If not me, who?’ And so now I just go for everything, and I keep going for it," she said.

The actress and producer also discussed her formula to keeping her personal life private. Although she does have a social media presence, she said she's picky about what she shares with strangers.

CLARE CRAWLEY UNDERGOES SURGERY TO REMOVE BREAST IMPLANTS: 'WE ARE PERFECTLY MADE JUST THE WAY WE ARE!'

"I use social media to sell things and amplify things I care about. Period. The rest is cancer. I never read one comment. I believe I can do my job and have a private life. I believe in the separation of church and state. I believe that I do not owe anybody anything once I’ve done my work," she shared. "I have no relationship because I am a private person. I live a very private life. I do not court attention. When you’re as old as I am, you end up doing a broad range of work, if you’re lucky enough."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Still, Curtis very much appeals to younger demographics just as she has with her own generation. The star has launched her own production company and is an author of children's books, with another on the way.

"When ‘Halloween’ comes out, I’m going to be the AARP cover girl, and [at the same time], I continue to write books for young children—a new one will be out in 2023. I’ve definitely checked some demographic boxes, but there hasn’t been a plan," she explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Curtis is also unapologetic when it comes to doing the things she wants to do outside of work. Although she admitted to scrolling Tik Tok from time to time, she warned that social media is "a real danger to young people."

"It’s like giving a chain saw to a toddler. We just don’t know the longitudinal effect, mentally, spiritually, and physically, on a generation of young people who are in agony because of social media, because of the comparisons to others. All of us who are old enough know that it’s all a lie," she said.