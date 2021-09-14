Chrissy Teigen says she had fat removed from her cheeks: 'No shame in my game'

Chrissy Teigen revealed that she had fat removed from her cheeks by Dr. Diamond in an Instagram Story shared over the weekend.

The 35-year-old model said she liked the results that she's been seeing as she showed off her face in a video.

"I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here," Teigen said in the video, which was reposted by The Cosmetic Lane, while pointing out her cheekbones. "And since I quit drinking, I'm really seeing the results."

"No shame in my game," Teigen wrote over the video clip.

The former Sports Illustrated Swim model has been open about cosmetic surgery she's had done in the past. Teigen has had her breast implants removed and also gotten botox in her armpits. The model has also had an armpit "sucked out."

"I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things," Teigen told Refinery29 back in 2017.

"It's a big secret, but I don't care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it's back though, so now I've gotta pay for [liposuction] again."

"It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I've ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly."

Earlier this month, Teigen celebrated 50 days of sobriety. The star marked the special moment by posting a video of herself on Instagram attempting to work out as her daughter Luna and son Miles crawled all over her.

Teigen has also been at the center of immense public backlash stemming from being called out by other celebrities for online cyberbullying in the past.