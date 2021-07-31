Clare Crawley undergoes surgery to remove breast implants: 'We are perfectly made just the way we are!'

Clare Crawley is in recovery after she underwent surgery to remove the breast implants that she says have been causing her grief over the past few years.

"Surgery is officially done," the 40-year-old former "Bachelorette" shared in a note to her followers in an Instagram post on Saturday and ensured them she is "on the road to healing!"

In the photo of herself post-op and hugging a bouquet of flowers, Crawley thanked her surgeons in a lengthy caption while admitting that coming to terms on her implant removal "wasn’t an easy decision."

"Having the overwhelming support and love from family and friends has just meant the world to me," she continued. "Having you all give me a boost when my brain has slipped into moments of doubt, truly lifted me up. And so I will continue to pass It on to anyone else who needs to hear this… our body shape does not define us or make us any less lovable or worthy. We are perfectly made just the way we are!"

On Wednesday, she expounded on the news that she would be removing her implants and opened up to the world about her experience being sexually abused as a child.

"Self love is the act of giving a voice to your truth. So here is mine," she began in the revealing caption.

"As a child of sexual abuse, my young adult years were spent in unhealthy relationships feeling unworthy of the good ones," she explained. "It was a vicious cycle, because the more I chose the wrong men who treated me poorly, the more I believed I wasn’t good enough."

Crawley explained that she decided to get breast implants to help her cope, but "it was money that would have been better spent on therapy to heal my wounded heart."

"I ended up spending the money on therapy anyway, cut to now," she continued. "A woman who has learned to love herself deeply on the inside, knows her worth, and will fight for herself no matter what.

"I’ve learned the toxicity that these implants can cause on our bodies, as it has done to mine. So I am stepping away from something that no longer serves me… not my heart, and certainly not my health. Surgery is this week! We are taking it back to Clare 1.0, who is lovable and worthy just the way she is."

Crawley and her boyfriend, Dale Moss, 32, whom she met during her season of "The Bachelorette," recently celebrated their 1-year anniversary.