Jamie Lee Curtis teases 'Halloween' sequel with first look at new footage

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated Halloween by posting the very first sneak peek of her upcoming sequel, “Halloween Kills.”

The actress, 60, took to Instagram to share a sizzle reel of footage from the upcoming film, much to the delight of horror fans. The brief teaser showcases her character, Laurie Strode, as well as the return of everyone’s favorite boogeyman, Michael Meyers.

“‘Tis the season..... to start screaming. First look at the mayhem David has created for all of you,” she captioned the video.

David Gordon Green is directing “Halloween Kills” as well as a third installment in the revived franchise. The cast includes Curtis, Judy Greer, Anthony Michael Hall, Kyle Richards, Nick Castle and Andi Matichak.

Curtis made her film debut in John Carpenter’s 1978 horror classic. She reprised her role in 2018 for a very successful sequel that will spawn two more films, “Halloween Kills” and “Halloween Ends,” set for release in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The actress had returned to the franchise several times in the past, including “Halloween II,” “Halloween H20” and “Halloween Resurrection.” However, the 2018 reboot chose to ignore the canon of every movie except the original, pitting a well-prepared Laurie against her nemesis for the first time in decades.

As People notes, the film, which Curtis executive produced, set a record for the largest opening for a horror film with a female lead with $78 million domestically. In July, the actress announced that the success meant “Halloween” fans would get more of the franchise they love. That left some puzzled after [SPOILER ALERT] Meyers seemed to meet a pretty definitive end in the 2018 film.

However, eagle-eyed fans may notice that the sizzle reel posted by the actress could offer some clues as to how he returns to terrorize another group of people on Halloween.