Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Donald Trump
Published

Jamie Lee Curtis rips Trump after he compared al-Baghdadi to a dog: 'ALL living things suffer'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Washington Post under fire over al-Baghdadi obituary headlineVideo

Washington Post under fire over al-Baghdadi obituary headline

The paper's obituary called the ISIS leader an 'austere religious scholar'; reaction from Fox News media analyst Howard Kurtz.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis blasted President Trump after he called the dead ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi a dog, telling the president that dogs are "brave, bold, loyal, loving and healing."

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Curtis knocked the president's remarks following al-Baghdadi's death, arguing the ISIS leader "suffered" when he blew himself up. She went on to refute Trump's assertion that al-Baghdadi, whom he called a dog, was also a coward.

"He may have died a coward @realDonaldTrump but ALL living things suffer when they are blown up," the "Halloween“ star tweeted. "Anyone who has experienced warfare, unlike yourself, would know that. War is brutal. Dogs are brave, bold, loyal, loving and healing."

FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief Nate Silver knocked Curtis and other liberals for not allowing Trump to have "one good day."

President Trump's comparison of the dead ISIS chief to a "dog" sparked a surprising response from Jamie Lee Curtis.

President Trump's comparison of the dead ISIS chief to a "dog" sparked a surprising response from Jamie Lee Curtis. (Getty/AP, File)

WASHINGTON POST FACES MORE BACKLASH AFTER COLUMNIST BLASTS TRUMP FOR CALLING AL-BAGHDADI A 'COWARD'

"It['s] really amazing how many Libs can't even permit Trump to have *one good day* (nobody will remember this stuff by Tuesday) after US forces kill perhaps the world's most wanted terrorist," Silver tweeted in reaction to the "True Lies" actress.

Washington Post columnist Max Boot had a similar complaint, criticizing Trump for calling al-Baghdadi a "coward."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A president who has never heard a shot fired in anger reveled in Baghdadi's last moments, even claiming 'he died like a coward... whimpering and crying and screaming all the way.' Trump could not possibly have heard "whimpering and crying" on the overhead imagery because there was no audio," Boot wrote in an opinion piece. "The assertion that Baghdadi died as a coward was, in any case, contradicted by the fact that rather than be captured, he blew himself up."

Boot later noted in a tweet that his "coward" insight was later removed from the piece because "it wrongly conveyed the impression that I considered Baghdadi courageous. As I wrote Sun: Baghdadi was 'a sick and depraved man.'"

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.