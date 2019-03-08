Jamie Foxx spotted with mystery woman amid Katie Holmes split rumors

Amid speculation that he split from longtime secret love Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx was spotted out with an unidentified female companion.

On Wednesday, Foxx was seen exiting Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, sporting a long black overcoat, a black Dolce & Gabbana sweater, distressed jeans and blue and white Nike Air Jordan sneakers, while the mystery woman — wearing a gray jacket, dark blue jeans and a monochromatic Fendi scarf — was spotted leaving moments after the “Beat Shazam” host.

The two then hugged each other outside of the ritzy restaurant, and after the brief embrace, went their separate ways.

According to Us Weekly, the 51-year-old "Robin Hood" actor reportedly revealed to a room of partygoers at an Oscar gala last month that he was “single."

Holmes, 40, and Foxx were in a rumored six-year romance. The pair was last seen together in December 2018 aboard a $6 million super-yacht after the “Dawson’s Creek” alum wrapped her filming for her latest movie, “The Secret” in New Orleans.