Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Jamie Foxx spotted with mystery woman amid Katie Holmes split rumors

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Jamie Foxx makes urgent appeal to politicians to stop ‘our side versus your side’ mentality on gun violenceVideo

Jamie Foxx makes urgent appeal to politicians to stop ‘our side versus your side’ mentality on gun violence

Jamie Foxx makes urgent appeal to politicians to stop ‘our side versus your side’ mentality on gun violence and and urges them to come together in the face of tragedy.

Amid speculation that he split from longtime secret love Katie HolmesJamie Foxx was spotted out with an unidentified female companion.

On Wednesday, Foxx was seen exiting Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, sporting a long black overcoat, a black Dolce & Gabbana sweater, distressed jeans and blue and white Nike Air Jordan sneakers, while the mystery woman — wearing a gray jacket, dark blue jeans and a monochromatic Fendi scarf — was spotted leaving moments after the “Beat Shazam” host.

HULK HOGAN WARNS WWE UNIVERSE HE AND JAMIE FOXX ARE COMING FOR TAG-TEAM TITLES

Jamie Foxx hugs a mystery woman on March 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

Jamie Foxx hugs a mystery woman on March 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif.  (BACKGRID/HollywoodPipeline.com)

MORE PICS FROM JAMIE'S MYSTERY OUTING

The two then hugged each other outside of the ritzy restaurant, and after the brief embrace, went their separate ways.

According to Us Weekly, the 51-year-old "Robin Hood" actor reportedly revealed to a room of partygoers at an Oscar gala last month that he was “single."

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (2018 Kevin Mazur)

KATIE HOLMES, JAMIE FOXX ENJOY DINNER DATE IN NEW ORLEANS AFTER ENGAGEMENT RING RUMORS

Holmes, 40, and Foxx were in a rumored six-year romance. The pair was last seen together in December 2018 aboard a $6 million super-yacht after the “Dawson’s Creek” alum wrapped her filming for her latest movie, “The Secret” in New Orleans.

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @Raye_SoCal.