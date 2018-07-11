Katie Holmes 'smitten' with Jamie Foxx, 'won't let go' of relationship, report says

Katie Holmes is hanging onto Jamie Foxx, a source claimed to Us Weekly in a new report published Wednesday.

Holmes, 39, and Foxx, 50, have been rumored to be dating since 2013. The two have kept a low profile, though they have been photographed together.

The source described Holmes as being "smitten" with the "Beat Shazam" host.

Holmes' reps did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment on the Us Weekly report.

The magazine claims Holmes wasn't happy about Foxx watching Fourth of July fireworks with ex-Kristin Grannis — the mother of his young daughter, Annalise Bishop — in Malibu while she was reportedly overseas with her daughter, Suri.

Prior to that, Foxx was photographed sitting poolside and partying with several women in Miami.

“No one understands why Katie loves a man who can’t seem to commit or why he’s publicly humiliating her like this,” the source said. “Everyone just wants her to take care of herself and to be happy. But she won’t let go of Jamie.”

The insider also offered details about the rumored pairing, claiming Holmes “has fun with [Foxx] when they are together. It’s a relationship that works for her.”

The update comes after Holmes was reportedly spotted in Ireland last week looking at a wedding venue.

Holmes was seen at the Borris House in County Carlow on Friday with Suri, 12. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum stayed the night at the venue with her daughter, The Daily Beast reported.

“She was friendly and personable, happy to talk to people and pose for photos, as was Suri,” a source told the outlet.

She was interested in the house and how it has been used as a wedding venue in the past, sources told The Daily Beast. She has reportedly not booked the home for any event.



In late June, Holmes' rep denied a report that claimed Foxx and Holmes called off a wedding and had split, according to W, adding that the article was "100 percent false."

Fox News’ Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.