Engagement ring or no engagement ring, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's relationship is still going strong.

The happy couple enjoyed a romantic date night in New Orleans on Wednesday, where they are both currently filming projects. The pair sat down for dinner at the trendy Restaurant 'evolution, in the historic French Quarter.

Holmes looked stylishly low-key in an over-sized peach colored jumpsuit, which she paired with some white Adidas sneakers and a large black bag. Meanwhile, Foxx kept things casual in a black hoodie and sweatpants, with black tennis shoes.

While the pair have been dating for years, they've largely maintained their privacy and worked hard to keep their romance out of the spotlight. True to form, when the couple left for the night, they did their best to remain incognito, leaving several minutes apart but then departing in the same car.

The cute date night came hours after a new spate of engagement rumors began swirling after Holmes was spotted rocking a large diamond sparkler on her ring finger while grabbing coffee with actor Jerry O'Connell, her co-star in the upcoming film "The Secret," earlier in the day.

However, a rep for the actress told ET on Wednesday that the ring is actually just a movie prop.

Foxx and Holmes have been linked since August 2013. Though the two have been snapped showing PDA and enjoying dates together, they have never confirmed their romance or stepped out together at a public event.

"They’ve always lived very independent lives, but try to make time to see each other. It’s not uncommon for them to go long stretches without seeing each other," a source told ET in June.

"And they’re still very, very private," the source added. "You’re not going to hear or see every time they’re together because they don’t flaunt their relationship in public."

