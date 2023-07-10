Expand / Collapse search
Jamie Foxx
Published

Jamie Foxx spotted for the first time publicly since health emergency, pumping fist in air

Foxx's health took a turn when he suffered a 'medical complication' on April 11

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Jamie and Corinne Foxx on "Beat Shazam" Season 5 & how series encouraged more work together Video

Jamie and Corinne Foxx on "Beat Shazam" Season 5 & how series encouraged more work together

Father-daughter duo Jamie and Corinne Foxx talk Season 5, excitement, how much it means to proud dad Jamie and how show inspired more projects together

A jovial Jamie Foxx was spotted publicly for the first time since suffering a "medical complication" in April, acknowledging fans and pumping his fist in the air as he sat on the bow of a large boat in Chicago.

In a video shared by TMZ, Foxx is seen cruising along the Chicago River on Sunday, accompanied by a fleet of people.

Wearing a collared shirt and dark shades, Foxx gave fans the peace sign before waving.

JAMIE FOXX MYSTERY ILLNESS: TIMELINE OF ‘DJANGO UNCHAINED’ STAR'S HEALTH SCARE

Jamie Foxx pumps his fist in the air while watching tennis

A jovial Jamie Foxx was spotted for the first time since his medical emergency upon a boat in Chicago. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP)

Representatives for Foxx did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Last month, a representative for Foxx did publicly admonish a report that Foxx's "medical complication" was due to a COVID vaccine booster

His rep told NBC News that the report was "completely inaccurate."

Jamie Foxx in a red leather jacket is hugged from behind by daughter Corinne pointing at camera

Fox recently announced that the sixth season of their show, "Beat Shazam" hosted by both Jamie and Corrine Foxx, would begin filming without the duo. (Fox)

Foxx and his inner circle have remained relatively tight-lipped on the actor's condition since an initial announcement came from his daughter, Corrine, in April.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," Foxx's daughter wrote, in a since deleted Instagram post.

Jamie Foxx smiles on the red carpet in a black shirt

Jamie Foxx's team has shutdown several narratives in the media regarding his health, including that he was hospitalized after receiving a COVID booster shot and that his family is preparing for "the worst." (Frazer Harrison)

Corrine updated fans again on May 12 - slamming rumors swirling about her father.

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," Corinne wrote via her Instagram story, addressing a report that said her family was preparing for "the worst."

JAMIE FOXX HEALTH UPDATE PROVIDED BY KEVIN HART: 'THERE IS A LOT OF PROGRESSION'

His family was also photographed visiting a rehabilitation center in Chicago, where it is rumored Foxx is rehabilitating. 

In May, Foxx broke his silence, sharing to Instagram a brief statement. "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," he wrote with several emojis.

Jamie Foxx wears a bowtie and blue suit on the red carpet at film premiere

Jamie Foxx appears to be healing after mysterious illness. (Kevin Winter)

While breaking his silence, Foxx also addressed that Nick Cannon would be taking over his hosting duties for his hit Fox program "Beat Shazam" which he shoots with Corinne.

Both Cannon and Kelly Osbourne will guest host the sixth season.

"Jamie is doing great," a source close to Foxx told People Magazine. "He is just taking it easy. He's not really having any visitors or anything like that yet but he's doing really really well."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

